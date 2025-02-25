Tuesday Football Tips: Count on Cunha & corners in 4/1 Molineux Bet Builder

Matheus Cunha has scored in four straight games

Fulham won seven corners in reverse fixture

Back 4/1 5.00 Bet Builder double at Molineux

Wolves v Fulham

Tuesday 25 February, 19:30 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 4

Two wins from three have lifted Wolves clear of the drop zone so they'll have some rare confidence as they take on a Fulham side smarting from a home loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Vitor Pereira has started to get a tune out of Wolves behind Matheus Cunha's continued brilliance, and we just have to get the Brazilian involved in Tuesday's Bet Builder for the game.

Who else our we backing though?

He's scored in four straight games for Wolves, so why not back Matheus Cunha to make it five in a row as a 2/13.00 anytime goalscorer?

The Brazilian has scored most of his goals this season in three groups, so bagging in bunches in right up his street - and there's been plenty of volume from him recently with 21 goal attempts and 11 on target during his four-game scoring streak.

Fulham have kept just four clean sheets in the Premier League this season and conceded four in the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage - where Cunha just so happened to score twice (and add an assist for good measure).

Fulham have been pretty consistent at winning corners for most of the season, and while Wolves haven't been, they've improved lately and have been on the front foot a lot more in the last few games.

Wolves have eclipsed four corners in five of their last eight, including seven in their last match at Bournemouth, three away at Anfield and five in their last home game against Aston Villa.

The Cottagers have gone 7-8-7 in their last three games in terms of winning corners, and won seven in the reverse fixture against Wolves.