Monday Football Tips: Aiming for 13/8 Wembley winner

Wimbledon v Walsall

Monday 26 May, 15:01

Live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event

I'll admit that I'm no expert when it comes to League Two but this play-off final is Monday's big game and there do appear to be betting opportunities.

You don't have to be an aficionado to know that Walsall's season has been wild.

This is the team which held a 12-point lead at the top at one stage only to win three of their last 21 regular-season games to miss out on automatic promotion. Frankly, it's been hard for any football fan to avoid their story.

The good news for the Saddlers is that a corner may have been turned. They beat Chesterfield 4-1 on aggregate in their semi-final and so head to Wembley having won three in a row. Only two goals have been conceded in five.

Wimbledon finished four points and one place behind Walsall and saw off Notts County 2-0. Goals, however, have been a problem of late - they've not scored multiple goals in a game since mid-March, a run of 10 matches.

Sadly, the bookies give little away in these play-off finals when it comes to the goal line - under 2.5 is offered at 4/91.44.

Instead, let's head to the play fouls markets where Riley Harbottle is of interest.

Only Accrington committed more fouls than Wimbledon during the regular season and they've reached double figures in their last 21 matches.

Right-sided defender Harbottle has contributed plenty to that figure, usually in a back three.

He's committed multiple fouls in 12 of his last 16 starts, including six of his last eight.

With forwards Jamille Matt and Jamie Jellis being Walsall's most-fouled players, I'm happy to put Harbottle down for 2+ fouls at 10/111.91.

That looks a decent single to me but to bump up the price and form a Bet Builder, let's add Taylor Allen for 1+ shot.

The Walsall defender loves a shot from distance and also tries his luck from free kicks.

He's subsequently had a shot in 13 of his last 14 games, hitting 2+ in seven of those.

You can get 2/13.00 about him shooting at least twice in this final but I'll take the safer option of 1+ shot and add it to our Harbottle bet.

The double pays just over 13/82.63.