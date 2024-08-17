Saturday Football Tips: Back Bowen & McGinn in 8/1 player props Bet Builder
Paul Higham has a mix of mainstays and new signings in an 8/19.00 player props Bet Builder for Aston Villa's trip to West Ham...
I'm really interested to see how there two teams get on this season, Aston Villa looking to build on last year's top-four finish and West Ham really going for it when swapping David Moyes for Julen Lopetegui and handing their new manager £120m worth of new signings.
But while there's a couple of new faces I like the look of, there's a couple of mainstays on either side that we know all about that I fancy mixing in for what's a nice Bet Builder fourfold.
Leg 1: John McGinn fouled 2+ times
There's lots of guesswork on the opening day of a new season, but there's none needed for John McGinn in a number of areas - notably for us here in his ability to win fouls.
I think the polite phrase is knowing how to 'win fouls' and not many do it better than McGinn, with the Scotsman fouled 69 times in the league last season - only four players won more.
So backing McGinn to be fouled 2+ times at 5/61.84 is as good a place to start as any.
Leg 2: Amadou Onana 2+ fouls
Villa's big summer signing Amadou Onana will be wanting to impress on his debut and although he was fouled plenty as well last season, I'm going the other way and backing him as the aggressor.
Onana had multiple fouls in 18 matches last season - including at the London Stadium against the Hammers, so although he's odds on we'll still take the 10/111.91 on him for another 2+ fouls outing.
Leg 3: Jarrod Bowen 1+ shot on target
New West Ham skipper Jarrod Bowen was a favourite of mine in the shots department last season and his first game with the armband will have him jacked up for this.
I could see him scoring, or having another multiple shots on target game, but we've got a lot going on in this Bet Builder to we'll just take the 4/91.44 on Bowen to have 1+ shot on target.
Leg 4: Niclas Fullkrug 1+ shot on target
West Ham's new signing Niclas Fullkrug could be a real hit this season as he knows where the goal is and has the strength and power to thrive in the Premier League.
Again, a debut goal is easy to imagine, but again we'll take the safer option on the Germany having just 1+ shot on target at 4/91.44.
Now read Paul's PFA Player of the Year betting preview & tips
Recommended bets
