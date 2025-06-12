Thursday Football Tips: Foul your way to profit with 4/1 Bet Builder
Two of Brazil's top-fouling teams, plus a whistle-happy referee, mean our football props column is focusing on the foul markets on Thursday...
Two of top three sides for fouls in Brazil's Serie A on show
Best referee for fouls - averages a massive 34.17 per game
Focus on players for 4/15.00 and 17/118.00 fouls-based Bet Builders
Vitoria v Cruzeiro
Thursday 12 June, 23:00
Fouls are the reason I've picked this Brazilian Serie A match out.
We've got two of the top three in the league for fouls committed going head-to-head, while the referee appointment also suggests a much-interrupted match.
Alex Gomes Stefano is averaging a massive 34.17 fouls per game so far this season - the highest such figure in Serie A and way above the league average of 27.33.
That combination suggests the foul markets are very much worth looking at.
Leg 1: Renato Kayzer to be fouled 3+ times
The value pick that interests me straight away is the 7/24.50 on offer about Renato Kayzer being fouled 3+ times. The Vitoria striker has been fouled multiple times in his first four starts for the club - he only joined from Fortaleza a couple of months ago.
While only one of those hit the 3+ mark, another game saw him taken off at half time after committing two fouls. Throw in the opposition and referee and the 7/24.50 looks worth backing.
Leg 2: Jonathan to commit 1+ foul
I'll double that up by adding one of his direct opponents, Jonathan, to commit 1+ foul.
The Cruzeiro centre-back has committed a foul in eight of his last nine starts and should be able to extend that run given the presence of Kayzer nearby.
The two legs combine for a 4/15.00 Bet Builder and I'll place three-quarters of the daily stake on that.
Leg 3: Matheuzinho to commit 1+ foul
However, the teams and the referee suggest we could easily see a game featuring up to 40 fouls and so I'm also keen to go bigger.
So, for the final quarter of the stake, let's add two further legs.
First, put Vitoria's attacking midfielder Matheuzinho in to commit 1+ foul.
He's managed that in eight of his last 10 starts, three of those games seeing him commit multiple fouls.
Leg 4: William to be fouled 2+ times
I also like the 13/82.63 about Cruzeiro right-back William drawing 2+ fouls.
With Cruzeiro flying at the moment - they sit second after a run of 11 games unbeaten in all competitions - he's likely to be getting forward whenever possible and should cause problems for the hosts down that flank.
William has landed this bet in five of his last nine starts - again, the opponents and referee appointment can help this come in again.
The four-legged Bet Builder pays around 17/118.00.
FIFA Club World Cup: Kevin Hatchard's group-by-group guide!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 320pts
Returned: 321.31pts
2024/25 P/L: +1.31pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
