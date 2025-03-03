Monday Football Tips: Back 11/1 cards Bet Builder in La Liga
Our football props column heads to Spain on Monday night where cards look on the menu when Villarreal host Espanyol...
-
Two of La Liga's bottom four in fair-play table meet
-
Referee also a decent selection for cards
-
Back 11/112.00 Bet Builder on Monday night in La Liga
Villarreal v Espanyol
Monday 3 March, 20:00
Live on Premier Sports 1
Leg 1: Each team 2+ cards
I like the chance of cards in Monday night's La Liga fixture.
Heading into the weekend, these two were both in the top four for bookings.
We've also got a decent referee for cards in Jose Luis Munuera Montero, who was ranked fifth coming into matchday 26, averaging 5.25 yellows per game this season in the competition.
I'll happily put each team down for 2+ cards. That's been a staple for Espanyol this term - they've ticked this off in 24 of their 27 games. Meanwhile, Villarreal have received at least two cards in seven of their last 10.
Leg 2: Pol Lozano to be shown a card
There are also a couple of prices worth taking in the player-card market.
I'll start with Pol Lozano who, on the face of it, may seem rather short at 17/102.70.
However, the Espanyol midfielder has been carded in eight of his 17 league starts this season, which suggests he should be closer to even money than he actually is.
Add in the fact that Villarreal are in the top five for fouls drawn - and Espanyol are fourth for fouls committed - and we have a bet.
Leg 3: Yeremy Pino to be shown a card
As for the hosts, Yeremy Pino has received a card in seven of his 16 La Liga starts yet he's out at 7/24.50 for another here.
That price is too big for the winger, who has been booked in five of his last nine.
Put the three legs together and you get a Bet Builder which pays just over 11/112.00.
Admittedly, there's a danger the game is just too uncompetitive - Villarreal are challenging for a top-four spot, whereas Espanyol are battling at the other end of the table.
However, there were eight cards when the sides met in the reverse fixture, a game which saw Lozano booked (Pino didn't play).
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 228pts
Returned: 261.1pts
2024/25 P/L: +33.1pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
