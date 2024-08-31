Saturday Football Tips: Back 4/1 shots & fouls special in Valencia
Paul Higham has a 4/15.00 Bet Builder double for the Valencia v Villarreal derby at the Mestalla focused around shots and fouls...
-
Villarreal flying going into Valencia derby game
-
Back 4/15.00 shots & fouls double at the Mestalla
-
Claim your completely free Acca or Bet Builder here!
Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
Valencia v Villarreal
Saturday 31 August, 20:30
Live on LaLiga TV
Valencia have endured a nightmare start to La Liga with three straight defeats seeing them languishing at the foot of the table ahead of a visit from in-form derby rivals Villarreal.
The Yellow Submarine make the short hop down the coast for the Derbi de la Comunitat absolutely flying, unbeaten, and fresh off a thrilling 4-3 win over Celta Vigo.
Valencia, meanwhile, have only scored twice from just five shots on target and will need a huge up-turn in form to continue what's a dominant run of six wins in seven home meetings with Villarreal.
There's not been an away win in this derby game in the last 13 meetings, but Marcelino's side look perfectly placed to change all that...
Leg 1: Villarreal 5+ shots on target
There's been shots and goals flying in all over the place for Villarreal this season, and Valencia's backline isn't exactly sturdy - future Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will be a busy man this season.
Valencia have allowed 4, 5, 5 shots on target in their three games so far, while Villarreal even manaed three against Atletico Madrid before hitting sixn and eight in their last t wo outings.
They've had 10 different players hit the target so far so to avoid guessing who will be the players to back this team we'll take the team as a whole.
Collectively the visitors can have 5+ shots on target pretty comfortably here at 11/102.11.
Leg 2: Hugo Duro 2+ fouls
Valencia will be fired up for this derby game even more than usual as they badly need a result, and that means fouls in our book.
Spanish forward Hugo Duro does that better than anyone in this Valencia squad, as he really mixes it up having been fouled five times and also given five away.
There's nothing like a struggling side at home in a derby to boost the fouls count, so we'll back Duro to get 2+ fouls against his name at 11/102.11.
Ultimate Guide to the Champions League 2024/25: New format explained plus dates, odds & more
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L FOR 24/25
Returned: 66.06pts
P/L: +17.56pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
West Ham v Manchester City: Haaland to take centre stage again
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Opta Stats Betting: Back 11/2 to score or assist tip and 5/2 Man City Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Saturday Tips: Back Saka, Haaland and an 8/1 Bournemouth bet
-
Football Betting Tips
Saturday Football Tips: Back 4/1 shots & fouls special in Valencia
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Tips for MD4: Seven bets for Saturday afternoon's action in the second tier