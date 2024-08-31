Saturday Football Tips: Back 4/1 shots & fouls special in Valencia

Villarreal flying going into Valencia derby game

Valencia v Villarreal

Saturday 31 August, 20:30

Live on LaLiga TV

Valencia have endured a nightmare start to La Liga with three straight defeats seeing them languishing at the foot of the table ahead of a visit from in-form derby rivals Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine make the short hop down the coast for the Derbi de la Comunitat absolutely flying, unbeaten, and fresh off a thrilling 4-3 win over Celta Vigo.

Valencia, meanwhile, have only scored twice from just five shots on target and will need a huge up-turn in form to continue what's a dominant run of six wins in seven home meetings with Villarreal.

There's not been an away win in this derby game in the last 13 meetings, but Marcelino's side look perfectly placed to change all that...

There's been shots and goals flying in all over the place for Villarreal this season, and Valencia's backline isn't exactly sturdy - future Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will be a busy man this season.

Valencia have allowed 4, 5, 5 shots on target in their three games so far, while Villarreal even manaed three against Atletico Madrid before hitting sixn and eight in their last t wo outings.

They've had 10 different players hit the target so far so to avoid guessing who will be the players to back this team we'll take the team as a whole.

Collectively the visitors can have 5+ shots on target pretty comfortably here at 11/102.11.

Valencia will be fired up for this derby game even more than usual as they badly need a result, and that means fouls in our book.

Spanish forward Hugo Duro does that better than anyone in this Valencia squad, as he really mixes it up having been fouled five times and also given five away.

There's nothing like a struggling side at home in a derby to boost the fouls count, so we'll back Duro to get 2+ fouls against his name at 11/102.11.