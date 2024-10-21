Monday Football Tips: Back 11/2 Bet Builder in Spanish basement battle
Paul HIgham is back on the Bet Builder column and has dialed up an 11/26.50 double on Monday's La Liga basement battle between Valencia and Las Palmas...
-
Bottom two sides in La Liga clash on Monday
-
Just one win in 16 for Valencia, no win in 23 for Las Palmas
-
Back 11/26.50 Bet Builder for basement battle
Valencia v Las Palmas
Monday 21 October
20:00 kick-off
We're being treated to a genuine basement battle in La Liga on Monday with the bottom two sides Valencia and Las Palmas facing off at the Mestalla.
They've got just one win between them this season, which was Valencia's only La Liga victory in 16, while new Las Palmas boss Diego Martinez takes charge of a team that's winless in 23 league games.
So then, not much quality on show as neither side has scored too many but both have defensive issues, so what's the best value Bet Builder to go at here?
Leg 1: Alberto Moleiro 1+ shot on target
Valencia are at home but they've struggled to score lately and have no standout players even to hit the target, with nobody in the squad having more than three this season.
So even on the road, it's Las Palmas we're looking at and their runaway leader in this stat Alberto Moleiro, who has 11 shots on target this season - registering at least one in seven of nine games so far.
Valencia have faced 30 shots this season so that combined with Moleiro's record makes the 7/52.40 on Moleiro to have just 1+ shot on target make serious appeal.
Leg 2: Hugo Duro 2+ fouls
And although they're at home, Valencia have a few better options in the fouls market for us to go at - namely Hugo Duro at 17/102.70 for 2+ fouls.
The Valencia forward has at least a foul in all six of his starts this season, with three multiple foul outings in there including in his last two.
He followed up two fouls against Real Sociedad with three against Leganes and there's nothing like a relegation six-pointer to get the foul count up.
Now read Alan Shearer's latest exclusive column for Betfair
Recommended bets
Returned: 122.82pts
P/L: +24.82pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Aston Villa v Fulham: BTTS the value play at Villa Park
-
Football Betting Tips
Arsenal v Bournemouth: Distracted Gunners are vulnerable
-
Football Betting Tips
Build Ups Tipsheet: Player vs player match-ups to watch out for this weekend
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Tips: Best bets for the final day fixtures in the second tier