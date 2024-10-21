Monday Football Tips: Back 11/2 Bet Builder in Spanish basement battle

Bottom two sides in La Liga clash on Monday

Just one win in 16 for Valencia, no win in 23 for Las Palmas

Back 11/2 6.50 Bet Builder for basement battle

Valencia v Las Palmas

Monday 21 October

20:00 kick-off

We're being treated to a genuine basement battle in La Liga on Monday with the bottom two sides Valencia and Las Palmas facing off at the Mestalla.

They've got just one win between them this season, which was Valencia's only La Liga victory in 16, while new Las Palmas boss Diego Martinez takes charge of a team that's winless in 23 league games.

So then, not much quality on show as neither side has scored too many but both have defensive issues, so what's the best value Bet Builder to go at here?

Valencia are at home but they've struggled to score lately and have no standout players even to hit the target, with nobody in the squad having more than three this season.

So even on the road, it's Las Palmas we're looking at and their runaway leader in this stat Alberto Moleiro, who has 11 shots on target this season - registering at least one in seven of nine games so far.

Valencia have faced 30 shots this season so that combined with Moleiro's record makes the 7/52.40 on Moleiro to have just 1+ shot on target make serious appeal.

And although they're at home, Valencia have a few better options in the fouls market for us to go at - namely Hugo Duro at 17/102.70 for 2+ fouls.

The Valencia forward has at least a foul in all six of his starts this season, with three multiple foul outings in there including in his last two.

He followed up two fouls against Real Sociedad with three against Leganes and there's nothing like a relegation six-pointer to get the foul count up.