Friday Football Tips: Back 6/1 Real Madrid treble for Valencia visit

Valencia v Real Madrid

Friday 3 December

Kick-off 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid can get back on top of Lia Liga on Friday night when they visit a struggling Valencia side mired in a relegation battle and sitting second-bottom of the table.

Valencia legend Ruben Baraja lost his job as a result of Valencia's struggles, with Carlos Corberan appointed as his replacement on Christmas Eve so he'll hope to turn things around and avoid a first Valencia relegation to the second tier since the mid-1980s.

Carlos Ancelotti's side are big 4/111.36 away favourites but they're not without some issues - as they've only won one of their last six league visits to the Mestalla (D2 L3) and have won just four of nine away league games this season.

As always though we're looking at the Bet Builder options

Vinicius returns from suspension and is always a good one to back in player props but we're not going the attacking option after he's had a long lay-off from football over Christmas.

Instead, we'll back the Brazilian to be fouled 3+ times at 11/102.11 as he's been pretty consistent in that regard of late, with at least three fouls against him in four of his last five.

He's been fouled at least three times in all but one of his La Liga away satrts this season, and against relegation candidates desperate for a result under a new manager Valencia are ripe for a strong showing in the fouls market.

Working along those same lines we'll back Jude Bellingham to be fouled 2+ times by Valencia at 4/71.57 as the second-most fouled player in the Real squad.

The Englishman has had at least a couple of fouls on him in five of his last six games in La Liga and in nine of his past 10 for club and country in all competitions.

Away from home this bet has landed in nine of 12 away games in all competitions as well and for the same reasons as Vinicius, Bellingham will be a target for energetic Valencia players.

One of the better value Real Madrid players in an attacking sense is Federico Valverde, who is 5/42.25 to have 1+ shot on target at the Mestalla.

He's usually more defensively minded but he's second on the team in La Liga shots on target and just hit a nice purple patch before the Christmas break when scoring in back-to-back games.

Valverde has hit the target in 13 of 18 La Liga matches so far including in nine of the past 11 so with those kind of figures he's worth backing at a price here.