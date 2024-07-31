Wednesday Football Tips: Back Union to stay perfect at 5/1
After back-to-back winners, Paul Higham's hat-trick bid on the Bet Builder column comes from Argentina where Union Santa Fe are backed to continue their perfect start at home.
-
Union Santa Fe have 100% home record so far
-
Back 5/16.00 home win and BTTS Bet Builder double
-
Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!
Union Santa Fe v Rosario
Wednesday 31 July
22:30 BST kick-off
Union Santa Fe had won four of their first five before a two-game winless run, but they'll hope to get back to winning ways at home to Rosario.
Union suffered their first league defeat of the season on Sunday but losing at second-placed Racing Club is no disgrace at all.
Rosario are no mugs on the road but Santa Fe have a 100% home record, but can they keep it up?
Leg 1: Santa Fe to win
I like the 6/52.20 on Union Santa Fe to win this - as they've taken three points from all three games at home in this domestic campaign.
Rosario do have four points from three away games, but three home wins from three with just one goal conceded is hard to argue with.
Put the hosts down for another win.
Leg 2: Both teams to score
We'll just keep this simple and that usually means will both teams score - and in this case we'll back both teams to find the net at 29/202.45.
Rosario have scored in 10 of their last 12 games, with eight of those seeing both teams to score land in them.
And despite Santa Fe's home record this is their toughest assignment on their own patch this season, so although backing them to win they'll struggle to add to their clean sheet tally.
Premier League: Read Alexander Boyes on Golden Boot trends
Recommended bets
COLUMN 24/25 P/L
Returned: 14.4pts
P/L: +0.4pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Winner Betting: 7/1, 25/1 & 300/1 tips to take advantage of Betfair's free bet offer
-
Football Betting Tips
Wednesday Football Tips: Back Union to stay perfect at 5/1
-
Football Betting Tips
Women's Olympic Football Tips: Leaky French will keep conceding at 15/8
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Golden Boot Trends: Can 40/1 Gakpo, 10/1 Salah or 20/1 Isak rival Haaland?
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League 2024/25: Man City biggest price to win title since 2017/18 season at 13/10