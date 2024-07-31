Wednesday Football Tips: Back Union to stay perfect at 5/1

Bet of the Day

After back-to-back winners, Paul Higham's hat-trick bid on the Bet Builder column comes from Argentina where Union Santa Fe are backed to continue their perfect start at home.

Union Santa Fe v Rosario
Wednesday 31 July
22:30 BST kick-off

Union Santa Fe had won four of their first five before a two-game winless run, but they'll hope to get back to winning ways at home to Rosario.

Union suffered their first league defeat of the season on Sunday but losing at second-placed Racing Club is no disgrace at all.

Rosario are no mugs on the road but Santa Fe have a 100% home record, but can they keep it up?

Leg 1: Santa Fe to win

I like the 6/52.20 on Union Santa Fe to win this - as they've taken three points from all three games at home in this domestic campaign.

Rosario do have four points from three away games, but three home wins from three with just one goal conceded is hard to argue with.

Put the hosts down for another win.

Leg 2: Both teams to score

We'll just keep this simple and that usually means will both teams score - and in this case we'll back both teams to find the net at 29/202.45.

Rosario have scored in 10 of their last 12 games, with eight of those seeing both teams to score land in them.

And despite Santa Fe's home record this is their toughest assignment on their own patch this season, so although backing them to win they'll struggle to add to their clean sheet tally.

Recommended Bet

Back Union Santa Fe to win & both teams to score

SBK5/1

Premier League: Read Alexander Boyes on Golden Boot trends

Recommended bets

COLUMN 24/25 P/L

Staked: 14pts
Returned: 14.4pts
P/L: +0.4pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

