Wednesday Football Tips: Back Union to stay perfect at 5/1

Union Santa Fe v Rosario

Wednesday 31 July

22:30 BST kick-off

Union Santa Fe had won four of their first five before a two-game winless run, but they'll hope to get back to winning ways at home to Rosario.

Union suffered their first league defeat of the season on Sunday but losing at second-placed Racing Club is no disgrace at all.

Rosario are no mugs on the road but Santa Fe have a 100% home record, but can they keep it up?

I like the 6/52.20 on Union Santa Fe to win this - as they've taken three points from all three games at home in this domestic campaign.

Rosario do have four points from three away games, but three home wins from three with just one goal conceded is hard to argue with.

Put the hosts down for another win.

We'll just keep this simple and that usually means will both teams score - and in this case we'll back both teams to find the net at 29/202.45.

Rosario have scored in 10 of their last 12 games, with eight of those seeing both teams to score land in them.

And despite Santa Fe's home record this is their toughest assignment on their own patch this season, so although backing them to win they'll struggle to add to their clean sheet tally.