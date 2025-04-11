Friday Football Tips: Back Udinese duo to combine for 7/2 treble against AC Milan

Udinese looking to end three-game losing streak

Lucca is club's top scorer and tops fouls charts

Back 7/2 4.50 stats based Bet Builder treble

Udinese v AC Milan

Friday 11 April, 19:45 kick-off

Live on One Football

Udinese will look to arrest an alarming streak of three straight defeats when they host AC Milan on Friday night in Serie A.

The visitors aren't in the best form either though with AC Milan losing six of their last eight away games, so anything could really happen here.

I'm going to look to the home side for Friday's bet Builder though, and one man in particular to get his name on the stas sheet in a couple of categories.

Slovenian defender Jaka Bijol has plenty of fouls to his name of late, with at least one in his last eight games for club and country.

Sepcifically for Udinese he's given away 2+ fouls in his last four games, and five of six, as part of 13 multiple foul games for the Italian side this campaign.

He also gave away two fouls and was booked in the reverse fixture, so more than enough to support backing Bijol for 2+ fouls at 5/42.25 here.

Italian forward Lorenzo Lucca is the main subject of our Bet Builder with two legs based on the 24-year-old - starting with backing him at 4/91.44 for 2+ fouls against Milan.

He leads the squad in this category with 59 fouls in Serie A alone this season, with a fine recent record of at least a foul in 14 of 16 games.

With 10 of thise 16 games seeing him give away 2+ fouls then Lucca has to be on tour radar.

With 10 goals, Lucca is also Udeinese's top scorer this season and in recent games he's had at least one shot on target in 12 of 16 outings.

Lucca's had five games with multiple shots on target and six with a goal during that span, but we'll stick to a much safer play.

Lucca is 1/21.50 for 1+ shot on target and that's what we'll add for our bet of the day.