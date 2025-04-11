Bet of the Day

Friday Football Tips: Back Udinese duo to combine for 7/2 treble against AC Milan

Jaka Bijol is putting a tackle in for Udinese
Jaka Bijol is worth backing for fouls against Milan

Our Bet Builder football column takes in Friday night's Serie A game, where Paul Higham has compiled a 7/24.50 treble on a duo of Udinese players to take on AC Milan.

Betfair Saturday Superboost

Aston Villa' January  Transfer Window signing Marco Asensio has enjoyed a fine start at his new club, becoming one of Villa's key goalscoring threats.

The Spaniard has registered 11 shots on target in his last seven games, and on Saturday, against the Premier League's bottom club Southampton you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 2/51.40) to have at least one shot on target.

To take advantage of this latest Betfair Superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet

Back Marco Asensio to have 1+ Shot on Target v Southampton. Was 2/5

SBK1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Udinese v AC Milan
Friday 11 April, 19:45 kick-off
Live on One Football

Udinese will look to arrest an alarming streak of three straight defeats when they host AC Milan on Friday night in Serie A.

The visitors aren't in the best form either though with AC Milan losing six of their last eight away games, so anything could really happen here.

I'm going to look to the home side for Friday's bet Builder though, and one man in particular to get his name on the stas sheet in a couple of categories.

Leg 1: Jaka Bijol 2+ fouls

Slovenian defender Jaka Bijol has plenty of fouls to his name of late, with at least one in his last eight games for club and country.

Sepcifically for Udinese he's given away 2+ fouls in his last four games, and five of six, as part of 13 multiple foul games for the Italian side this campaign.

He also gave away two fouls and was booked in the reverse fixture, so more than enough to support backing Bijol for 2+ fouls at 5/42.25 here.

Leg 2: Lorenzo Lucca 2+ fouls

Italian forward Lorenzo Lucca is the main subject of our Bet Builder with two legs based on the 24-year-old - starting with backing him at 4/91.44 for 2+ fouls against Milan.

He leads the squad in this category with 59 fouls in Serie A alone this season, with a fine recent record of at least a foul in 14 of 16 games.

With 10 of thise 16 games seeing him  give away 2+ fouls then Lucca has to be on tour radar.

Leg 3: Lorenzo Lucca 1+ shot on target

With 10 goals, Lucca is also Udeinese's top scorer this season and in recent games he's had at least one shot on target in 12 of 16 outings.

Lucca's had five games with multiple shots on target and six with a goal during that span, but we'll stick to a much safer play.

Lucca is 1/21.50 for 1+ shot on target and that's what we'll add for our bet of the day.

Recommended Bet

Back Lucca & Bijol 2+ fouls, Lucca 1+ shot on target

SBK7/2

Now read all the rest of our football match previews and best bets

Recommended bets

Column P/L 2024/25

Staked: 264pts
Returned: 292.51pts
2024/25 P/L: +28.51pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Man City v Crystal Palace: Back Marmoush To Have 2 Or More Shots On Target at 6/5

  • Mark Stinchcombe
Odds Compiler Mark Stinchcombe
Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer Exclusive: Liverpool's Salah could break my Premier League goals record

  • Alan Shearer
Betfair ambasaador Alan Shearer
English Premier League

Arsenal v Brentford: Back a draw at the Emirates and 3/1 special on fast-starting Wissa

  • Paul Higham
Brentford boss Thomas Frank on the pitch after a game

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Arsenal v Brentford: Back a draw at the Emirates and 3/1 special on fast-starting Wissa

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Opta Stats: 10 weekend bets including a huge 19/1 City comeback punt

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Burnley v Norwich: Clarets to seal low-scoring success

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Championship Betting Tips: The best bets for Saturday afternoon's fixtures

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Saturday League 1 & 2 Tips: Go wild about Ainsworth's Gills in 13/1 treble

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Man City's bogey team

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Champions League quarter-final preview

  • Editor