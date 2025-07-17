Thursday Football Tips: Back England duo at 4/1 for Swede shooting success

Defending champions England face Sweden

Back midfield duo to hit the target in 4/1 5.00 Bet Builder double

Sweden v England

Thursday 17 July, 20:00

Live on BBC One

The serious business gets under way for England as the defending champions face Sweden in the quarter-finals as 8/151.53 favourites to book a semi-final date against Italy.

The Lionesses have been full of goals in the tournament as well with 11 goals from 16 shots on target during their three games - and with 52 efforts on goal they've not been shy at all to create chances.

So here's a nice Bet Builder double on a couple of England players to hit the target.

Leg 1: Georgia Stanway 1+ shot on target

Georgia Stanway is joint-top scorer for England with two goals - with those have coming from six attemots at goal and three on target.

Stanway has goals in four of her last six appearances for the Lionesses so there's no doubting her attacking intent.

And in a game where she'll have to break ground from midfield she's a good play at 10/111.91 for a shot on target against the Swede.

Leg 2: Keira Walsh 1+ shot on target

Keira Walsh has a goal from two shots on target and six attempts so again she's had a decent enough volume coming from the middle of the park.

Walsh is 15/82.88 for a shot on target here as Alessia Russo, Lauren James and Ella Toone are all a lot shorter but Walsh has been involved enough to back her here.

She operates in a much more defensive role for England but has still be taking shots regularly in the tournaments