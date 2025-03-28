Bet of the Day

Friday Football Tips: Back 13/2 player props treble for Strasbourg v Lyon

Strasbourg stadium view ahead of Ligue 1 game against Lyon
Back 13/2 Bet Builder as Strasbourg host Lyon in Ligue 1 on Friday night

Paul Higham has picked out a 13/27.50 Bet Builder special for Lyon's trip to Strasbourg in Ligue 1, with two in-form players backed to star for two in-form teams...

  • Strasbourg & Lyon two in-form teams in Ligue 1

  • 10 of last 14 meetings have seen over 2.5 goals & both teams score

  • Back 13/27.50 Bet Builder treble on goals & shots

Strasbourg v Lyon
Friday 28 March
19:45 kick-off

Two teams bang in form meet in Friday night's French football action with seventh-placed Strasbourg hosting fifth-placed Lyon with just two points between them in the Ligue 1 table.

Strasbourg, managed by Liam Rosenior, have won five of the last six, as have visitors Lyon who have suffered five of their seven league losses this season against top three teams PSG, Marseille and Monaco.

Lyon have some great firepower and in the last 14 games against Strasbourg, both teams have scored and over 2.5 goals has landed in 10 of them, so we're banking on plenty of attacking output again. 

Leg 1: Georges Mikautadze goal or assist

The Georgian has been terrific of late and has piled up seven goals and four assists in just four games for club and country, so if he maintains that form after the international break he'll be tough to stop.

He's 6/52.20 for a goal or assist here, which has landed in eight of his last 10 outings.

And although he didn't score in the reverse fixture he did have six attempts on goal and hit the target three times so was involved more than enough to suggest a goal contribution is on the cards.

Leg 2: Rayan Cherki goal or assist

Young Frenchman Rayan Cherki has been in superb form just like his Lyon team-mate Mikautadze, with a goal or assist in eight of his last nine.

He's been especially good laying on goals, with two assists in four of those games, but with three goals also we'll take the 7/52.40 on him to score or assist.

The 7/24.50 on a Cherki assist is also worth looking at for a single though too.

Leg 3: Emanuel Emegha 2+ shots on target

We've got to keep Strasbourg on side somehow, so we'll back top scorer Emanuel Emegha to have 2+ shots on target at 10/111.91.

He's had 29 shots on target this season , with seven games of two shots on target or more.

That includes his goalscoring appearance against Lyon earlier in the season, where he had four shots and hit the target with all four of them.

So let's back him to test the keeper again.

Recommended Bet

Back Cherki & Mikautadze goal or assist, Emegha 2+ shots on target

SBK13/2

Now read the rest of our football match previews & best bets from our experts

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United: Back home win to nil at 3/1

  • Lewis Jones
Nuno Espirito Santo is doing magnificent work at Forest
Build Ups

Premier League Player Stats Cheat Sheet: Fernandes & Gibbs-White among pick of midweek player props

  • Paul Higham
Bruno Fernandes points on the pitch for Man Utd
English Premier League

Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for every midweek game including a stroll for City

  • Paul Higham
Pep Guardiola claps the fans after a Man City game

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Nottingham Forest v Manchester United: Back home win to nil at 3/1

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Player Stats Cheat Sheet: Fernandes & Gibbs-White among pick of midweek player props

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Stat Sheet: In-form players to back this week

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Midweek League 1 and 2 Tips: Moore draws please in Tuesday 20/1 and 18/1 accas

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Tuesday Football Tips: Foul magnets can deliver again at 15/8

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League gameweek 30 preview

  • Joe Dyer
Football...Only Bettor

FA Cup Quarter Final Preview

  • Editor