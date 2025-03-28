Friday Football Tips: Back 13/2 player props treble for Strasbourg v Lyon
Paul Higham has picked out a 13/27.50 Bet Builder special for Lyon's trip to Strasbourg in Ligue 1, with two in-form players backed to star for two in-form teams...
-
Strasbourg & Lyon two in-form teams in Ligue 1
-
10 of last 14 meetings have seen over 2.5 goals & both teams score
-
Back 13/27.50 Bet Builder treble on goals & shots
Strasbourg v Lyon
Friday 28 March
19:45 kick-off
Two teams bang in form meet in Friday night's French football action with seventh-placed Strasbourg hosting fifth-placed Lyon with just two points between them in the Ligue 1 table.
Strasbourg, managed by Liam Rosenior, have won five of the last six, as have visitors Lyon who have suffered five of their seven league losses this season against top three teams PSG, Marseille and Monaco.
Lyon have some great firepower and in the last 14 games against Strasbourg, both teams have scored and over 2.5 goals has landed in 10 of them, so we're banking on plenty of attacking output again.
Leg 1: Georges Mikautadze goal or assist
The Georgian has been terrific of late and has piled up seven goals and four assists in just four games for club and country, so if he maintains that form after the international break he'll be tough to stop.
He's 6/52.20 for a goal or assist here, which has landed in eight of his last 10 outings.
And although he didn't score in the reverse fixture he did have six attempts on goal and hit the target three times so was involved more than enough to suggest a goal contribution is on the cards.
Leg 2: Rayan Cherki goal or assist
Young Frenchman Rayan Cherki has been in superb form just like his Lyon team-mate Mikautadze, with a goal or assist in eight of his last nine.
He's been especially good laying on goals, with two assists in four of those games, but with three goals also we'll take the 7/52.40 on him to score or assist.
The 7/24.50 on a Cherki assist is also worth looking at for a single though too.
Leg 3: Emanuel Emegha 2+ shots on target
We've got to keep Strasbourg on side somehow, so we'll back top scorer Emanuel Emegha to have 2+ shots on target at 10/111.91.
He's had 29 shots on target this season , with seven games of two shots on target or more.
That includes his goalscoring appearance against Lyon earlier in the season, where he had four shots and hit the target with all four of them.
So let's back him to test the keeper again.
Now read the rest of our football match previews & best bets from our experts
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United: Back home win to nil at 3/1
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Player Stats Cheat Sheet: Fernandes & Gibbs-White among pick of midweek player props
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Stat Sheet: In-form players to back this week
-
Football Betting Tips
Midweek League 1 and 2 Tips: Moore draws please in Tuesday 20/1 and 18/1 accas
-
Football Betting Tips
Tuesday Football Tips: Foul magnets can deliver again at 15/8