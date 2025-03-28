Friday Football Tips: Back 13/2 player props treble for Strasbourg v Lyon

Strasbourg & Lyon two in-form teams in Ligue 1

10 of last 14 meetings have seen over 2.5 goals & both teams score

Back 13/2 7.50 Bet Builder treble on goals & shots

Strasbourg v Lyon

Friday 28 March

19:45 kick-off

Two teams bang in form meet in Friday night's French football action with seventh-placed Strasbourg hosting fifth-placed Lyon with just two points between them in the Ligue 1 table.

Strasbourg, managed by Liam Rosenior, have won five of the last six, as have visitors Lyon who have suffered five of their seven league losses this season against top three teams PSG, Marseille and Monaco.

Lyon have some great firepower and in the last 14 games against Strasbourg, both teams have scored and over 2.5 goals has landed in 10 of them, so we're banking on plenty of attacking output again.

The Georgian has been terrific of late and has piled up seven goals and four assists in just four games for club and country, so if he maintains that form after the international break he'll be tough to stop.

He's 6/52.20 for a goal or assist here, which has landed in eight of his last 10 outings.

And although he didn't score in the reverse fixture he did have six attempts on goal and hit the target three times so was involved more than enough to suggest a goal contribution is on the cards.

Young Frenchman Rayan Cherki has been in superb form just like his Lyon team-mate Mikautadze, with a goal or assist in eight of his last nine.

He's been especially good laying on goals, with two assists in four of those games, but with three goals also we'll take the 7/52.40 on him to score or assist.

The 7/24.50 on a Cherki assist is also worth looking at for a single though too.

We've got to keep Strasbourg on side somehow, so we'll back top scorer Emanuel Emegha to have 2+ shots on target at 10/111.91.

He's had 29 shots on target this season , with seven games of two shots on target or more.

That includes his goalscoring appearance against Lyon earlier in the season, where he had four shots and hit the target with all four of them.

So let's back him to test the keeper again.