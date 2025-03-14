Friday Football Tips: Back Bischof in 5/1 Bet Builder for Bundesliga basement battle

Football...Only Bettor. Watch the new episode

St Pauli v Hoffenheim

Friday 14 March, 19:30 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports Mix

St Pauli have the second-worst home record in the Bundesliga while Hoffenheim have won three of their past four away games, with the only defeat coming against champions Bayer Leverkusen.

There's only a point between them but the visitors have made most of their points seeing off those teams around them near the bottom of the tabel, and at 12/53.40 I fancy Hoffenheim to grab another three points on the road.

We're in the Bet Builder business here though, and here's a player props four-timer based around shots and fouls that hopefully will give us a nice Friday night bonus.

The Croatian is Hoffenheim's top scorer in the Bundesliga and is second in the squad for shots on target - having had at least one in five of his last seven outings.

His seven shots on target during that spell have come from 19 goals attempts so he should have enough numbers to land this one at 8/131.61 for just a shot on target.

There's a lot to like about the 7/42.75 on Tom Bischof to have 1+ shot on target, as the 19-year-old has had at least one in eight of his past 10 appearances.

He's had three goals and an assist during that spell, so his quote of 4/15.00 for a goal or assist here is worth serious consideration as all four of those goal contributions have come on the road.

For us though his shot on target will do, although that's not his only involvement in today's Bet Builder...

As guess what? Tom Bischof also leads Hoffenheim in fouls conceded this season as he puts himself about playing in a variety of forward and midfield roles.

Like his shots, Bischof has given away a foul in eight of his past 10 outings, including his last five away games in a row, which have all been multiple foul outings.

So, again, you can supercharge this Bet Builder by chancing Bischof 2+ fouls at 1/12.00 into the mix even if we'll play it safer here.

Out in front in the St Pauli squad with 35 fouls this season is combative Australian midfielder Jackson Irvine, who is 2/91.22 to give away at least one foul.

He's almost got the same recent number as Bischof with a foul in seven of his last 10, and five of those have been multiple foul games so again you could argue the case for going higher.

Irvine is an impressive 10 of 12 for giving away a foul in home games this season as well, so in front of his home fans against a relegation rival should make this no problem.