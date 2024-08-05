Monday Football Tips: Rely on Rubezic in card market as part of 9/2 Bet Builder

Bet of the Day

Our football props column is focusing on the Scottish Premiership on Monday night with a 9/2 Bet Builder offered up.

St Johnstone v Aberdeen
Monday 5 August, 20:00
Monday Night Football is back on Sky Sports this evening. Well, sort of.

The opening weekend of action in the Scottish Premiership concludes in front of the TV cameras in Perth, although history suggests it may not provide golden entertainment.

Leg 1: Under 2.5 goals

This is a fixture that has struggled for goals over the years with some remarkable statistics attached to it.

The last 13 meetings of these sides have all seen under 2.5 goals, while look longer term and that increases to 20 of the last 21.

Admittedly, neither side struggled to score in the season-opening League Cup group stage, although notably Aberdeen conceded only one goal in their four matches.

Both teams' League Cup contests came against lower-division opponents so this will definitely be a different kind of test and following those low-goal statistics looks a worthwhile ploy.

Leg 2: Slobodan Rubezic to be shown a card

I'll double that up with a player-card bet, namely Slobodan Rubezic.

The Aberdeen centre-back has been a card regular since arriving in Scotland last summer.

He received nine in 21 domestic starts last season and has already collected two in three this term.

And if that's not enough, the Montenegro international was also carded 11 times in his final season with Novi Pazar in the Serbian league.

In its seven stagings across the last two seasons, this fixture averages over four cards per game, while referee Kevin Clancy was the sixth best (of 19) for cards in the Premiership last season.

Rubezic is 12/53.40 for a card in this one, meaning the Bet Builder double pays 9/25.50.

Recommended Bet

Back under 2.5 goals & Rubezic to be shown a card

SBK9/2

EFL Championship: Read Mark O'Haire's season preview!

Recommended bets

Column P/L 2024/25

Staked: 21pts
Returned: 22.9pts
P/L: +1.9pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

