Tuesday Football Tips: Count the corners in Sparta's UCL qualifier
After a nice 4/15.00 winner to start the week, Paul Higham is putting up a 5/23.50 shot for Sparta Prague's UCL qualifier with Shamrock Rovers.
-
Sparta 2-0 up from first leg & expected to cruise through
-
Back 5/23.50 Bet Builder treble in Prague
-
Sparta Prague v Shamrock Rovers
Tuesday 30 July
Kick-off 18:00 BST
The Champions League qualifiers are back this week with the second legs including Shamrock Rovers heading to Prague 2-0 down and needing a miracle against Sparta.
Sparta dominated in Dublin last week with 69% possession, 13 attempts on goal and nine shots on target - and you'd expect something similar back on home turf.
With the Irish side 100/1101.00 to somehow get through and Sparta 1/101.10 to win the game, we'll need to look
Leg 1: Sparta to lead at HT
Rovers don't, and likely won't, go all-out to get back into the tie from the off, but the problem is they just won't be able to get any control in the game if they don't.
Sparta will dominate the ball and so can either break the visitors down or jump on any gaps they leave if they do go in search of a goal.
Plus the hosts know a goal will kill the tie off, so 4/91.44 on Sparta winning at half-time makes about as much appeal as anything in the betting for this one.
Leg 2: Sparta 8+ corners
Sparta tallied seven corners in Dublin last week so even just being at home should be enough to add on a ocuple more to that total here.
Even if they think the tie is won, they'll have so much of the ball that progression is inevitable and then as the game goes on as Rovers have to push forward then counter attacks will present themselves.
So we'll add in 10/111.91 on Sparta getting 8+ corners against the Irish side.
Leg 3: Shamrock Rovers 2+ corners
Rovers got just the one corner at home so we may be taking a bit of a chance since it's only 1/51.20 on them getting 2+ corners in Prague, but I think they can do it.
At some point they'll have to go for it, and at some point Sparta will take their foot off the gas, so there's potential at least for the visitors to have something of a go.
And two corners should be the least they get in return.
Premier League: Read Alexander Boyes on Golden Boot trends
Recommended bets
COLUMN 24/25 P/L
Returned: 14.4pts
P/L: +0.4pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
