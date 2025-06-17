Tuesday Football Tips: Shoot for profit in 6/1 Bet Builder for Spain v Italy U21 clash

The two best teams in UEFA Euro Under 21 Championship history face off on Tuesday with both Spain and Italy having won this five times and with both already having booked their spot in the quarter-finals.

Spain are 8/111.73 favourites with Italy priced at 18/54.60 - with both sides through though and possibly some change then the draw is well in play here at 11/43.75 - and would be my preferred match result play.

Top spot in the group is still up for grabs though so expect a competitive encounter, perhaps not too many goals, but some attacking moments, especially from Italy who know a draw isn't enough to top the group.

Leg 1: Wilfried Gnonto 1+ shot on target

Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto has played 13 times for the senior Azzurri side, so stepping back into the Under 21s should be a breeze for him to produce the goods.

He scored four goals in Euro U21 qualifying and finished off the season at Leeds by scoring in three straight games - so he's in decent attacking form.

Given that, a shot on target at a generous 10/111.91 shouldn't be a problem.

Leg 2: Tommaso Baldanzi 1+ shot on target

Tommaso Baldanzi has already scored in Slovakia to take his tally to five goals during the competition including through qualifying.

The Roma man hasn't been prolific with limited starts for Roma, but he's a focal point for the Italy U21s so expect him to have plenty of chances here.

So we'll add him in at 6/42.50 for 1+ shot on target.

Leg 3: Diego Lopez 1+ shot on target

Spain will obviously have plenty of the ball and therefore chances - but Italy have kept two clean sheets so far in the competition so scoring will be tough.

The Valencia man had a prolific spell in La Liga this season when he scored in four straight games in March, so that's a decent level he's been successful at.

Mateo Joseph has top scored for Spain throughout qualifying but he may not get the start here, or could play a limited amount, so instead we'll look at Lopez here for our final shot on target shout.

He's had four goal attempts with one on target so far in Slovakia and he'll be extra dangerous against the Italians.