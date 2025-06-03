Tuesday Football Tips: Back 11/2 Arsenal pair in England's showdown in Spain

Spain and England in great goalscoring form

Arsenal pair Caldentey & Mead having great ends to the season

Back 11/2 6.50 Bet Builder treble in Spain

Spain v England

Nations League A Women

Tuesday 3 June, 18:00 kick-off

This should be a belter in the Women's Nations League with both sides scoring a ton of goals going into this Group A showdown between leaders Spain and second-placed England.

Sarina Wiegman's side have enjoyed 5-0 and 6-0 wins either side of their one defeat of the campaign against Belgium, but they are two points behind World Cup winners Spain, who have won their last three 4-2, 7-1 and 5-1 but who did lose the reverse fixture 1-0.

So this is the second rematch of the last World Cup final, and will decide who goes through to the Nations League finals. There should be plenty of action going on recent results, but who will get in on the act?

Leg 1: Both teams to score

I know the reverse fixture was 1-0 and both sides have tremendous defences, but they've also got so many goalscoring options that I can't imagine both of them not finding the net.

Spain have scored at least twice in their last seven Nations League homes games and are the second best scorers in the competition with 19, only a goal behind Germany.

England, meanwhile, have scored 13 in their last three and as they need to win to pinch top spot they'll be going in all guns blazing too, so both teams to score looks good value at 11/102.11.

Leg 2: Mariona Caldentey anytime goal or assist

Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey has had a great season for the Gunners culminating in that Champions League victory, and in total had 18 goals and nine assists including an assist in their last Nations League win over Belgium.

So with her just as liable to score one as set one up, she's a top candidate for the goal or assist market at 6/52.20.

Caldentey has been in fine form down the stretch too, with a goal or assist in seven of her past 10 games.

Leg 3: Beth Mead 1+ shots on target

Another Arsenal star Beth Mead grabbed an assist in the Champions League final and followed it up with a goal and two assists against Portugal last week.

So she'll go into this game in great form, and a lively contender for a goal or assist at 3/14.00.

But since it's such a tough away game I'd rather just settle for Mead to have 1+ shot on target at 1/12.00.