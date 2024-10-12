Bet of the Day

Saturday Football Tips: Spain's star Yamal to cause Danes issues in 5/1 shot

Luis de la Fuente's Spain face Denmark in the Nations League
Luis de la Fuente's Spain has Lamine Yamal to cause problems for Denmark

After back-to-back winners this week, Paul Higham is going for the hat-trick in the Bet Builder column with a 5/16.00 shot in Spain v Denmark in the Nations League...

Spain v Denmark
Saturday 12 October
19:45 kick-off

European champions and current Nations League holders Spain started the campaign with a 0-0 draw in Serbia but got right back to form with a 4-1 win over Switzerland despite having 10 men for 70 minutes - next up it's Denmark who are two-from-two so far.

A pair of 2-0 home wins is a solid start for the Danes, but they did benefit from the Swiss having a man sent off, so not much is expected here with the visitors massive 7/18.00 shots in Murcia.

Spain are unbeaten in 12, scoring at least twice in nine of those, so their attacking threat is undeniable, but Denmark have faced just three shots on target in two matches so far so there could be more value looking at the disciplinary markets.

After back-to-back winners for our column here, this one's for the hat-trick...

Leg 1: Lamine Yamal fouled 3+ times

What a talent Lamine Yamal is, but as we said it's not his ability to score or create we're after here but the way he draws fouls, and a heavy number of them, on a regular basis.

The 17-year-old is 7/42.75 to be fouled 3+ times by the Danes but that's very much a regular occurrance for the teenager whenever he plays.

Yamal has been fouled at least three times in nine games this season, including in both Nations League games last month, so it looks like a decent price that I'm also happy backing as a single.

Leg 2: Victor Kristiansen 2+ fouls

Building on Yamal, the most fouled player in the Spain squad, we'll add in what could be a nice price of 23/103.30 on Leicester's Victor Kristiansen to give away 2+ fouls.

He's played in the left side of a four in front of a back three in both of Denmark's previous games, picking up three fouls, but this will be a tough prospect operating in that position against Spain.

At the price, Kristiansen looks a good price considering that task he's got on his hands.

Recommended Bet

Back Yamal fouled 3+ times & Kristiansen 2+ fouls @

SBK5/1

Now read our Croatia v Scotland Nations League preview

Recommended bets

COLUMN P/L FOR 24/25

Staked: 89pts
Returned: 112.12pts
P/L: +23.12pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Alan Shearer Premier League MD 34 & FA Cup Predictions: Reds for title and Villa & City to reach final

  • Alan Shearer
Betfair Ambassador Alan Shearer
Opta

Premier League And FA Cup Opta Stats: Nine weekend bets including a 9/1 Tractor Boys shout

  • Stephen Tudor
Kieran McKenna, Ipswich boss
EFL Championship

Stoke v Sheffield United: Potters appeal at the prices

  • Mark O'Haire
Mark Robins - Stoke

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League And FA Cup Opta Stats: Nine weekend bets including a 9/1 Tractor Boys shout

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Two stand-out fouls picks & a new way to back Isak

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Football Bet of the Day: Throw a BTTS bet into the Mix

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Championship Betting Tips: Best bets for Saturday afternoon in the second tier

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

What's happened to Chelsea?

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

The Unai Emery fan club

  • Editor