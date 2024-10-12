Saturday Football Tips: Spain's star Yamal to cause Danes issues in 5/1 shot
After back-to-back winners this week, Paul Higham is going for the hat-trick in the Bet Builder column with a 5/16.00 shot in Spain v Denmark in the Nations League...
-
Spain host Denmark with Yamal the focus on fouls
-
Back 5/16.00 Bet Builder double in fouls markets
-
Spain v Denmark
Saturday 12 October
19:45 kick-off
European champions and current Nations League holders Spain started the campaign with a 0-0 draw in Serbia but got right back to form with a 4-1 win over Switzerland despite having 10 men for 70 minutes - next up it's Denmark who are two-from-two so far.
A pair of 2-0 home wins is a solid start for the Danes, but they did benefit from the Swiss having a man sent off, so not much is expected here with the visitors massive 7/18.00 shots in Murcia.
Spain are unbeaten in 12, scoring at least twice in nine of those, so their attacking threat is undeniable, but Denmark have faced just three shots on target in two matches so far so there could be more value looking at the disciplinary markets.
After back-to-back winners for our column here, this one's for the hat-trick...
Leg 1: Lamine Yamal fouled 3+ times
What a talent Lamine Yamal is, but as we said it's not his ability to score or create we're after here but the way he draws fouls, and a heavy number of them, on a regular basis.
The 17-year-old is 7/42.75 to be fouled 3+ times by the Danes but that's very much a regular occurrance for the teenager whenever he plays.
Yamal has been fouled at least three times in nine games this season, including in both Nations League games last month, so it looks like a decent price that I'm also happy backing as a single.
Leg 2: Victor Kristiansen 2+ fouls
Building on Yamal, the most fouled player in the Spain squad, we'll add in what could be a nice price of 23/103.30 on Leicester's Victor Kristiansen to give away 2+ fouls.
He's played in the left side of a four in front of a back three in both of Denmark's previous games, picking up three fouls, but this will be a tough prospect operating in that position against Spain.
At the price, Kristiansen looks a good price considering that task he's got on his hands.
Now read our Croatia v Scotland Nations League preview
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L FOR 24/25
Returned: 112.12pts
P/L: +23.12pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
