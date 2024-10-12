Saturday Football Tips: Spain's star Yamal to cause Danes issues in 5/1 shot

Spain v Denmark

Saturday 12 October

19:45 kick-off

European champions and current Nations League holders Spain started the campaign with a 0-0 draw in Serbia but got right back to form with a 4-1 win over Switzerland despite having 10 men for 70 minutes - next up it's Denmark who are two-from-two so far.

A pair of 2-0 home wins is a solid start for the Danes, but they did benefit from the Swiss having a man sent off, so not much is expected here with the visitors massive 7/18.00 shots in Murcia.

Spain are unbeaten in 12, scoring at least twice in nine of those, so their attacking threat is undeniable, but Denmark have faced just three shots on target in two matches so far so there could be more value looking at the disciplinary markets.

After back-to-back winners for our column here, this one's for the hat-trick...

What a talent Lamine Yamal is, but as we said it's not his ability to score or create we're after here but the way he draws fouls, and a heavy number of them, on a regular basis.

The 17-year-old is 7/42.75 to be fouled 3+ times by the Danes but that's very much a regular occurrance for the teenager whenever he plays.

Yamal has been fouled at least three times in nine games this season, including in both Nations League games last month, so it looks like a decent price that I'm also happy backing as a single.

Building on Yamal, the most fouled player in the Spain squad, we'll add in what could be a nice price of 23/103.30 on Leicester's Victor Kristiansen to give away 2+ fouls.

He's played in the left side of a four in front of a back three in both of Denmark's previous games, picking up three fouls, but this will be a tough prospect operating in that position against Spain.

At the price, Kristiansen looks a good price considering that task he's got on his hands.