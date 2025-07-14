Monday Football Tips: Back Mjallby's main Manneh in 4/1 Swedish Bet Builder

Leaders Mjallby face relegation threatened Sirius

Both teams to score stats strong for both sides

Back 4/1 5.00 Bet Builder for Monday's football

Sirius v Mjallby

Monday 14 July

18:00 kick-off

It's only July but the Swedish Allsvenskan is already at the halfway stage as leaders Mjallby visit Sirius on Monday night.

The visitors have lost just once all season and sit 21 points above their opponents, with Sirius just one place above the relegation zone ahead of this tough home fixture.

Unbeaten in seven with the best away record in the Swedish top flight, Mjallby look like a sound investment here even as odds-on favourites, but what else are we backing?

Leg 1: Mjallby to win

The visitors are 20/231.87 for victory here after three wins in their last four away games - and just that one defeat on the road all season.

So we'll back them to win here even though Sirius have improved at home of late with two wins in three, but I don't think they'll be good enough to defeat the league leaders.

Mjallby are also unbeaten in seven against Sirius, winning six of those, so they're easy to back to keep that run going.

Leg 2: Both teams to score

Both teams have bagged in the last three head-to-heads and in four of the last five, and I'm backing both teams to score again at 4/71.57.

Sisiurs have some outstandings stats in this market too, with both teams to score landing in their last seven games in all competitions and in 11 of 12 overall.

For Mjallby it's five from their last seven away games - and although they've been defensively sound of late, Sirius have scored against some good teams so there's every confidence here.

Leg 3: Manneh anytime scorer

Abdoulie Manneh has eight goals in 20 games for Mjallby this season and is the club's top scorer in the league so far - and he's due a goal after five games without one.

He's been upping his efforts though and hit the target six times from his 19 goal attempts across just the last four game - so you can't fault his effort here.

And with a goal against Sirius last season he looks as good a bet as anyone to find the net on Monday at 7/52.40.