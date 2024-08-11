Sunday Football Tips: Walta can shine in 4/1 Bet Builder
Our football props column returned to the winners' circle on Saturday and now it's offering up a 4/15.00 Bet Builder for Sunday's action.
-
Kalmar have worst defence in Sweden's Allsvenskan
-
Walta has netted in four of his last five games
-
Back Bet Builder double at just shy of 4/15.00
-
Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!
Sirius v Kalmar
Sunday 11 August, 15:00
Live on Betfair Live Video
I did look briefly at the big game in England on Sunday - Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth in the Championship - but nothing stood out.
Unless you have an early-season angle, punting on opening-weekend games can be tough and I much prefer to get stuck into a match where you can draw on some decent form.
That opportunity arises in Sweden where there may well be a spot of value to be had when mid-table Sirius host lowly Kalmar.
Leg 1: Sirius (-1) on the handicap
The visitors have conceded 37 times in 17 games so far in the Allsvenskan, their average of 2.18 goals per game being the worst such figure in the Swedish top flight.
They head into this game 15th of out 16 having lost 4-1 at home to Hammarby last weekend. Their last away game saw them beaten 2-0 at fellow strugglers Norrkoping.
In short, Kalmar seem likely to struggle to keep their hosts out with Sirius having netted multiple goals in five of their last six games.
That run has seen them win at leaders Malmo, while they also managed to score three against them in the home fixture, losing that one 4-3.
Five of their seven wins this season have come by at least two goals and with Kalmar having lost four of their last seven by the same margin, I'm happy to back Sirius to cover the -1 handicap.
Leg 2: Leo Walta to score
The value looks to lie in the anytime goalscorer market where Leo Walta looks a big price at 2/13.00.
Following the mid-season break for Euro 2024, Walta has been pushed into a more attacking role in the Sirius midfield and he's duly scored five times in five games, finding the net in four of them.
The young Finn takes free kicks and was on penalties last week, scoring in the 4-2 victory over Varnamo.
Going up against the league's worst defence, Walta looks worth siding with.
The double pays close to 4/15.00 which would be a good way to end the week.
Sheff Wed v Plymouth: Read Ryan Deeney's in-depth preview!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 27pts
Returned: 26.23pts
P/L: -0.77pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Poland v Scotland: Relegation scrap can be a lot of fun
-
Football Betting Tips
Monday Nations League Tips: Back Northern Ireland to keep it clean at 9/4
-
Football Betting Tips
Croatia v Portugal Tips: Back defensive duo in 11/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Supercomputer vs Betfair Sportsbook: Back Liverpool/Man City in title forecast at 100/30
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Republic of Ireland Bet Builder Tips: Back 9/2 Sam Szmodics shots angle