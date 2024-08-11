Sunday Football Tips: Walta can shine in 4/1 Bet Builder

Kalmar have worst defence in Sweden's Allsvenskan

Walta has netted in four of his last five games

Back Bet Builder double at just shy of 4/1 5.00

Sirius v Kalmar

Sunday 11 August, 15:00

I did look briefly at the big game in England on Sunday - Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth in the Championship - but nothing stood out.

Unless you have an early-season angle, punting on opening-weekend games can be tough and I much prefer to get stuck into a match where you can draw on some decent form.

That opportunity arises in Sweden where there may well be a spot of value to be had when mid-table Sirius host lowly Kalmar.

The visitors have conceded 37 times in 17 games so far in the Allsvenskan, their average of 2.18 goals per game being the worst such figure in the Swedish top flight.

They head into this game 15th of out 16 having lost 4-1 at home to Hammarby last weekend. Their last away game saw them beaten 2-0 at fellow strugglers Norrkoping.

In short, Kalmar seem likely to struggle to keep their hosts out with Sirius having netted multiple goals in five of their last six games.

That run has seen them win at leaders Malmo, while they also managed to score three against them in the home fixture, losing that one 4-3.

Five of their seven wins this season have come by at least two goals and with Kalmar having lost four of their last seven by the same margin, I'm happy to back Sirius to cover the -1 handicap.

The value looks to lie in the anytime goalscorer market where Leo Walta looks a big price at 2/13.00.

Following the mid-season break for Euro 2024, Walta has been pushed into a more attacking role in the Sirius midfield and he's duly scored five times in five games, finding the net in four of them.

The young Finn takes free kicks and was on penalties last week, scoring in the 4-2 victory over Varnamo.

Going up against the league's worst defence, Walta looks worth siding with.

The double pays close to 4/15.00 which would be a good way to end the week.