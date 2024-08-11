Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle Tips: Back the hosts to beat Rooney at 6/5

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth

Sunday's sole EFL Championship affair takes us to Hillsborough where Sheffield Wednesday host the club that henceforth be known as Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle.

This should be an entertaining affair between two sides managed by the second and fourth youngest managers in the division, both of whom want to adopt high energy, attack-minded philosophies brought about by their polarising trajectories towards management.

In the blue corner is Danny Rohl, a 35-year-old with limited playing experience but a hugely impressive coaching pedigree that has led to him working with RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and the German national team.

In the green corner is Wayne Rooney, a 38-year-old that needs no introduction to the global footballing audience but who will be desperate to get off to a good start given the disaster that was his Birmingham City reign.

Hillsborough Rocking And Rohling

Neither manager is going to set up on opening day to sit in, looking to immediately implement their philosophies and attack the season from day one. The only question is how ready both sides are to do that from day one.

There is reason to believe Sheffield Wednesday are ready. They had two-thirds of last season to get to grips with Danny Rohl's way of doing things and adding six players by early July meant his squad was in a good place to start pre-season. They have upgraded in almost every position.

An important part of their run to survival was their home form, winning eight and drawing five of their 17 home matches with two or more goals scored in 15 of those.

Plymouth Argyle, meanwhile, lost 13 of their 23 league matches away from home last season and will be getting to grips with how Rooney wants to set up. Only two of his new signings have experience in English football with none playing more than 15 games. There's no questioning of ability, but players are likely to take time to settle in.

Recommended Bet Back Sheff Wed to win & over 1.5 goals SBK 6/5

Backuna Masaba

Backing the man that finds the net for the hosts is the next challenge and the front four will all fancy themselves to get on the scoresheet on day one.

Ike Ugbo is the obvious threat but given he only signed on Thursday 8th August, it's plausible that Rohl doesn't throw the 25-year-old straight into his starting XI, especially with Jamal Lowe amongst those to sign this summer and having started their final pre-season friendly.

Josh Windass is fit and has an excellent goals-to-game ratio from his second striker role but it's Anthony Musaba that we're backing here.

Following the arrival of Rohl, the 22-year-old has a non-penalty xG of 0.33 per 90 minutes, picking up six goals and five assists to help the side survive. And against a Plymouth side containing at least two new defenders and will have their full-backs pushing on, he's prime for another positive start in front of a buoyant home crowd.