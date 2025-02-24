Monday Football Tips: Back 7/1 Bet Builder in Blades' Yorkshire derby battle with Leeds

Full-blooded Yorkshire derby expected between top two

Fouls & shots the order of the day at Bramall Lane

Back a player props four-timer at 7/1 8.00

Sheffield United v Leeds

Monday 24 February, 20:00 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports Football

What a game we should have at Bramall Lane on Monday night with the top two in the Championship clashing in a Yorkshire derby.

Both Sheffield United and Leeds have won their last four heading into this encounter, with the visitors holding a two-point lead over the Blades they can stay top with a point - but a win for either side here would be huge.

So this should be an all-action with plenty of blood and thunder, action in both boxes and tackles flying in - which for us hopefully should show up in these player props..

Daniel James leads Daniel Farke's squad with 29 shots on target this season - and since goals may not be flowing that much I'd rather stick with this player prop market than take a gamble on goalscorers.

The Welshman has hit the target in his last 11 Leeds games, and has been having plenty of attempts of late with 23 in just his last four games alone.

So there should be plenty of volume to land this one at 1/21.50.

And the Blades will give it plenty going forward too - with out pick for Chris Wilder's side being Tyrese Campbell who is second behind only Gustavo Hamer for shots on target in the squad.

He's hit the target in his last two appearances, even though one of those was off the bench, so although I expect him to start on Monday he could still be dangerous coming on as a sub if it comes to it.

A Yorkshire derby between first and second in the league just screams fouls, and plenty of them, so let's take two from the pack to get stuck in, starting with Leed's Japanese midfielder Ao Tanaka.

He's given away 37 fouls this season with 12 games containing multiple fouls - including the reverse fixture with Sheffield United.

A big game at Bramall Lane under the lights will be fought out in midfield - so back Tanaka for multiple fouls at 5/61.84.

And on the opposite side in that midfield engine room is Brazilian Vinicius Souza, who has given away 48 fouls for Sheffield United this season.

He's had even more multiple four games with 15- including three at Leeds when he also got booked, so his form could hardly be much stronger.

Souza is 8/131.61 for 2+ fouls.