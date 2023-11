Ex-Sevilla man Isco a big price for a derby card

Spain international has landed 2+ shots in 6 of his last 8

Back 11/1 Bet Builder in El Gran Derbi

Sevilla v Real Betis

Sunday 12 November, 17:30

Live on Viaplay Sports 2

Cards were duly delivered in last night's Rio derby but sadly there wasn't one for our selection Andre, despite five of his Fluminense team-mates receiving one.

Still, there's another chance for cards punters to profit when the derby chaos is predicted to move across the Atlantic to Seville for what is one of Europe's most ferocious local clashes.

There have been 70+ booking points - that's 10 for a yellow and 25 for a red - in 20 of the last 27 stagings of El Gran Derbi.

It's not quite the same metric but over 6.5 cards here at 20/23 is tempting, particularly given the history of referee Jesus Gil Manzano in this fixture.

He's taken charge of this derby on three previous occasions, producing card tallies of 5-9-9.

If you are happy to accept there will be plenty of cards shown in this game, then in the player-card market, Isco looks a bit of value at 16/5.

The Spain international had spell at Sevilla last season, one which ended with his contract being terminated after a falling out with sporting director, Monchi, one he claims became physical.

After nine months without playing, Isco joined Betis in the summer. He has been in sparkling form but could well get a rough reception on his return to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

The 31-year-old has already been carded in four of his 12 La Liga games for Betis and in the febrile derby atmosphere his price for another one looks too big.

I'm also going to add Isco for 2+ shots to our Bet Builder at 8/111.72.

His fine form has seen the attacking midfielder land this bet in six of his last eight starts and he will doubtless be keen to shine on his return to his old stamping ground.

The three legs together produce a tasty-looking 11/112.00 shot.