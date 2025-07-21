Monday Football Tips: Follow data trends in Argentina

San Martin 2 wins in 16; Deportivo lost 2 of 16

San Martin worst attack; Deportivo best defence

Follow trends and back 3/4 1.75 Bet Builder double

San Martin de San Juan v Deportivo Riestra

Monday 21 July, 01:15 (Tue, BST)

For those who don't know, the Argentine league season is spilt into two tournaments.

The Torneo Clausura began less than two weeks ago and followed the Torneo Apertura.

In that first competition, San Martin de San Juan won just two of their 16 games, losing 11 and scoring just five goals. They subsequently finished bottom of 'Zone B' - teams are split into two sections.

In contrast, Riestra finished fifth, losing just two of their games. They scored only 13 and conceded a paltry seven - the best defensive record in Zone B.

The pattern has continued in the early stages of the Clausura - San Juan lost their opener, Riestra won theirs - so 14/53.80 about the away win here just looks a little out.

However, given Riestra's propensity for draws - nine of their 16 Zone B matches ended with honours even - the better way to back them here looks to be in the double-chance market where you can get the draw and the away win onside at 4/71.57.

My initial thought was to somehow get with home corners too - Riestra have conceded the most corners per game in the league this season at 6.71 - but sadly corner markets weren't up at time of writing. They should be closer to kick-off so maybe check back.

Instead, for now, I'll add a goals angle - or rather a lack of goals one.

As you can probably tell from those numbers I gave above, the Argentine league is desperately short on goals.

Under 2.5 landed in 14 of San Juan's 16 Zone B games in the first half of the season and 12 of Riestra's 16. The match between the two sides ended goalless.

If we therefore add under 2.5 goals to the double-chance bet, we get a Bet Builder which pays around 3/41.75.

OK, it's hardly the greatest price in the world but on a day on which props punters have little to go at, hopefully the data trends can deliver a winner.

Recommended Bet Back Draw/Deportivo double chance & under 2.5 goals SBK 3/4

For those wanting something bigger, consider the riskier options - Deporitvo to win and under 1.5 goals. An away 1-0 victory can be backed at 11/26.50.