Tuesday Football Tips: Collect on Rosario's Copetti in 4/1 double

Rosario striker Enzo Copetti in action in Argentina
Back Enzo Copetti to score again for Rosario Central against Lanus

After a nice winner on Monday, Paul Higham has a 4/15.00 Bet Builder double on Rosario Central to build on a good start to the new Argentinian top flight season.

Rosario Central v Lanus
Tuesday 28 January
Kick-off 22:15 GMT

The Argentina top flight is under way and in just the second set of fixtures of the new season Rosario host Lanus on Tuesday night.

The hosts enjoyed a nice 3-0 win to start the campaign while Lanus lost 2-0 so quite contrasting fortunes.

And we're thinking they could continue that good start on Tuesday...

Leg 1: Rosario to win

That 3-0 win was a great start for Rosario last week, especially coming away from home, and so now back in front of their own fans we'll back them to go two for two.

Rosario are 7/52.40 for the home win to keep their good start going. 

Leg 2: Enzo Copetti anytime scorer

Enzo Copetti scored last week and also had an assist and that's pretty much as good as first games of the season get.

So let's take him to continue in that form and back him to score anytime at 3/14.00.

Lanus concede both goals to central forward last week, where Copetti lines up so they've obviously got problems in the heart of their defence.

Problems we can hopefully profit on here.

Recommended Bet

Back Rosario to win & Copetti to score 

SBK4/1

Recommended bets

COLUMN P/L FOR 24/25

Staked: 196pts
Returned: 215.69pts
2024/25 P/L: +19.69pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

