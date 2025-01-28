Tuesday Football Tips: Collect on Rosario's Copetti in 4/1 double

Listen to Football Only Bettor Champions League Matchday 8 special

Rosario Central v Lanus

Tuesday 28 January

Kick-off 22:15 GMT

The Argentina top flight is under way and in just the second set of fixtures of the new season Rosario host Lanus on Tuesday night.

The hosts enjoyed a nice 3-0 win to start the campaign while Lanus lost 2-0 so quite contrasting fortunes.

And we're thinking they could continue that good start on Tuesday...

That 3-0 win was a great start for Rosario last week, especially coming away from home, and so now back in front of their own fans we'll back them to go two for two.

Rosario are 7/52.40 for the home win to keep their good start going.

Enzo Copetti scored last week and also had an assist and that's pretty much as good as first games of the season get.

So let's take him to continue in that form and back him to score anytime at 3/14.00.

Lanus concede both goals to central forward last week, where Copetti lines up so they've obviously got problems in the heart of their defence.

Problems we can hopefully profit on here.