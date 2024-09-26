Thursday Football Tips: Roma's in-form Dovbyk the focus in 9/2 Bet Builder
Paul Higham has crunched the stats and come up with a 9/25.50 Bet Builder double for Thursday's Europa League tie in Rome.
-
Dovbyk just hitting form for Roma
-
Top scorer Sancet also leads Athletic in shots on target
-
Back 9/25.50 shots on target double with Bet Builder
Roma vs Athletic Bilbao
Thursday 26 September
20:00 BST kick-off
New Roma boss Ivan Juric started his tenure with a 3-0 win over Udinese on Sunday, and the club will hope that new manager bounce can run into their Europa League opener against Athletic Bilbao.
The Giallorossi have been consistent European challengers over the last few years - winning the 2022 Europa Conference League, making the 2023 Europa League final and the semis last year.
Bilbao have also had a recent up-turn in fortunes after a slow start, winning four of their last five ahead of their return to European football for the first time in seven years.
Ernesto Valverde's men moved up into third in La Liga with their third straight win, scoring eight goals in the process, so they'll provide plenty of threat in Rome.
Leg 1: Oihan Sancet 1+ shot on target
Let's kick-off with Athletic, who have an injury worry over star man Nico Williams so we need to look at other options (although if he starts then 10/111.91 for him to get a shot on target needs looking at).
Williams' brother Inaki is a short price for a player with just two shots on target this season, so at a lively 7/52.40 we'll back Oihan Sancet for 1+ shot on target.
Sancet is their top scorer in La Liga with three goals and also a team-leading four shots on target - all coming in four different games - so with or without Nico Williams he looks a decent shout at a nice price.
Leg 2: Artem Dovbyk 2+ shots on target
We'll pair Sancet with Roma's main threat Artem Dovbyk, who has just hit form with goals in his last two games and it usually pays to side with the man with the hot hand.
The Ukrainian has had five shots on target in those last two games, and is 6/52.20 for 2+ shots on target here to make it three games in a row with multiple efforts on goal.
He's had three attempts on goal in four out of five games so volume hasn't been an issue, but the quality of chances and his accuracy have just started to hit an upward curve.
Get tips for the rest of this week's Football from our roster of expert tipsters!
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L 24/25
Returned: 93.12pts
P/L: +23.12pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Tottenham v Qarabag: Back 4/1 Solanke brace for free-scoring Spurs
-
Football Betting Tips
Malmo FF v Rangers Europa League Tips: 7/2 Tavernier looks best bet in Sweden
-
Football Betting Tips
Plymouth v Luton: Keep Hatters onside at Home Park
-
Football Betting Tips
Thursday Football Tips: Roma's in-form Dovbyk the focus in 9/2 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Black Eagles can soar in Dutch capital