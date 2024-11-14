Republic of Ireland v Finland Tips: Foul your way to profit in Dublin

Win-or-bust for Finland in Nations League group

Back full-backs to attack - and be fouled

Add Knight foul to complete 5/2 3.50 Bet Builder

Republic of Ireland v Greece

Thursday 14 November, 19:45

I'm turning to the fouls markets for this contest, which is a big one in terms of relegation in League B of the Nations League.

Ireland need a miracle from here to move into the promotion picture so their realistic aim in this international window is to avoid automatic relegation.

That's also the goal for the Finns, who know anything but victory here will see them slip into League C.

How bothered manager Markku Kanerva is about that is open to question - he's allowed three players to play for the Under-21s in their important play-off - but those who do take to the field will surely be looking to achieve that goal and thus produce an attacking display.

Kanerva was happy to talk tactics in the run-up to this match, saying Greece had shown him the way to play Ireland when beating them 2-0 last month.

"Greece managed to advance well through the wings and were able to play balls in front of the defensive line too," he said.

"That match gave us good tips. We must make Ireland's shape move and find spaces inside.

"If those spaces are not found, then we'll use the wing lanes to our advantage."

With this in mind, I'm keen to back likely full-backs - Nikolai Alho and Jere Uronen - to be fouled.

The pair played as wing-backs in Finland's last game against England and that would be ideal for our bet of backing each to be fouled 1+ time.

Whatever the formation, both should look to play a good part in the visitors' attacks.

The likely opposing full-backs are encouraging, with Callum O'Dowda a fouls regular for Cardiff this season, while Dara O'Shea will be pushed out of his regular centre-back role at Ipswich. He committed three fouls when troubled by Greece's flank attacks last month.

To complete the Bet Builder, I'm also going to add Irish midfielder Jason Knight to commit 1+ foul.

He's landed this is six of his last seven international starts, with 2+ fouls committed in four of those matches, including against the Finns last month.

A big percentage of Ireland's fouls have been committed in the middle of the park in the Nations League games - Josh Cullen's figures are even higher - and with Finland openly admitting they will look to find gaps in behind Knight and co, this looks a solid play too.

The referee is Germany's Harm Osmers and the German is almost two fouls per game about the Bundesliga average this season which is encouraging.

Combine the three legs and you get a price of around 5/23.50.