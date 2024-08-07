Wednesday Football Tips: Back 3/1 Bet Builder in Brazil

Athletico have had 5+ corners in 14 of last 16 matches

Ref Sampaio has shown 5+ cards in 14 of 18 domestic games

Back Bet Builder double at around 3/1 4.00

Red Bull Bragantino v Athletico Paranaense

Wednesday 7 August, 23:00

No British involvement means props choices are limited in the European qualifiers on Wednesday so it's off to South America where there may be some value on offer in the Copa do Brasil.

The corners market makes statistical appeal with Athletico one of the best sides for winning flag-kicks in the Brazilian top flight.

They've won 6+ in 12 of their last 14 matches in all competitions and 5+ in 14 of their last 16.

It's the latter line we'll take here, primarily because Athletico already lead the 2-0 after last week's first leg.

However, they did manage 11 corners in their 1-0 defeat here in the league last month and so getting 13/8 for 5+ here just looks too big.

A delve into the card markets also looks worthwhile given Wilton Sampaio is the man with the whistle.

He's been mentioned in this column recently - and for good reason.

Sampaio one of the highest-carding referees in Brazil, averaging more than seven per game in Serie A this season. He's also one of the best when it comes to fouls per game - a figure of 31.29 is more than 5 above the average.

Admittedly, neither of these two sides is renowned for a high card count but there were 10 cards shown in their aforementioned league encounter, while last week's first leg saw five handed out.

Sampaio has shown 6+ in the majority of his domestic matches this season but it's the lower 5+ line I'll go with here - that's landed in 14 of the official's 18 games in Brazil in 2024.

The Bet Builder double pays 3/14.00, while it's worth mentioning that playing the higher lines (6+ cards and 6+ Athletico corners) gives you odds close to 9/110.00.

They may not land but both bets look overpriced.