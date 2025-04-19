Sunday Football Tips: Back La Liga cards Bet Builder at 11/2
Our football props column is expecting cards when Real Valladolid host Osasuna in La Liga on Sunday - find out why...
Spain's strictest ref in charge on Sunday
Two of La Liga's top six for cards involved
Back Bet Builder card treble at 11/26.50
Real Valladolid v Osasuna
Sunday 20 April, 13:00
Live on Premier Sports 2
The cards alarm is ringing ahead of this game in La Liga on Sunday.
First up, we've got two teams in the Spanish top flight's top six when it comes to cards received.
And, secondly, the match is being officiated by Spain's strictest referee this season, Jesus Gil Manzano, whose average of 6.27 yellows per game is far and away the highest. He's also shown six red cards, the second highest such figure.
Notably, he showed no fewer than eight cards to Osasuna players in their only previous meeting this season, back in January.
Leg 1: Valladolid over 2.5 cards
My approach is three-fold.
First, let's back the hosts for over 2.5 cards.
That's occurred in six of their last eight games and they are desperate for a result here given relegation is staring them in the face.
Leg 2: Osasuna over 1.5 cards
Second, add Osasuna for over 1.5 cards.
They've landed this bet in 12 of their last 14 matches.
Leg 3: Lucas Torro to be shown a card
Finally, let's take a delve into the player-card market and select Lucas Torro to be shown a card.
Osasuna's defensive midfielder has been carded in 10 of his 28 La Liga games this season yet he's available at 13/53.60 to repeat the trick in this contest.
The treble pays around 11/26.50.
The obvious concern is that Valladolid won't be competitive enough - they are rock bottom of the Primera Division with Osasuna up in 13th.
However, the visitors have struggled on the road, winning only one of their 15 games, so I'm happy to get involved with this one.
More La Liga tips: Read Jamie Kemp's weekend preview!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 276pts
Returned: 303.3pts
2024/25 P/L: +27.3pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
