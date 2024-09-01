Sunday Football Tips: Target Vinicius in 4/1 Real Madrid special
Paul Higham has targeted Vinicius Junior for his 4/15.00 Sunday Bet Builder at Real Madrid - just as he expects Real Betis to do on the pitch...
-
Real Madrid need a win at home to Betis
-
Back 4/15.00 fouls Bet Builder double
-
Claim your completely free Acca or Bet Builder here!
Real Madrid v Real Betis
Sunday 1 September 20:30 kick-off
Live on LaLiga TV
It's been a bit of a dodgy start for Real Madrid with now goals for Kylian Mbappe and already slipping seven points behind Barcelona ahead of Sunday's game with Real Betis.
Carlo Ancelotti's men have come unstuck on the holiday islands of Majorca and Gran Canaria and maybe there's still a bit of summer holiday lethargy to shake out after such a busy season last year.
They'll have to start winning though to avoid fast starters Barca from skipping too far ahead, but despite opening the season with two draws Betis have a superb record in the capital - losing just one of seven away games at Real Madrid with four 0-0s, including last season.
The hosts wll need their array of forward talent to finally start shining on Sunday, but they may be drawn into a scrap...
Leg 1: Vinicius Junior fouled 2+ times
A strong run of recent results here means Betis won't be too scared about heading to the captial, and they'll look to frustrate the hosts any way they can.
That means getting stuck in and more often than not it's Vinicius Junior who is on the receiving end - with the Brazilian fouled seven times in the opening threee games.
He's been fouled at least twice the last eight times he's stepped onto the pitch for Real Madrid, including all three games in La Liga this season and the Super Cup.
So we're backing Vinicius to be fouled 2+ times at 8/131.61 again on Sunday.
Leg 2: Eder Militao 2+ fouls
Continuing the theme of Betis frustrating the hosts, we'll back centre half Eder Militao to register another two fouls for Real Madrid.
We'll back back Militao for the 2+ fouls line at 23/103.30 which looks a decent price as he's managed that in his last two outings - even giving away three fouls at home to Valladolid.
Ultimate Guide to the Champions League 2024/25: New format explained plus dates, odds & more
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L FOR 24/25
Returned: 66.06pts
P/L: +18.06pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Tuesday Football Tips: Back cards Bet Builder at 21/10
-
Football Betting Tips
Betfair's 90 Minute Guarantee: Betfair payout on both Everton & Bournemouth to win
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League on Betfair: Man City odds-on for title and 500/1 Cherries stun Everton
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League MD3: Jimmy The Punt fancies Liverpool at Old Trafford this Sunday
-
Football Betting Tips
Man United v Liverpool: Back Reds and Salah in 46/1 Bet Builder say Opta