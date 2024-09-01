Sunday Football Tips: Target Vinicius in 4/1 Real Madrid special

Real Madrid v Real Betis

Sunday 1 September 20:30 kick-off

Live on LaLiga TV

It's been a bit of a dodgy start for Real Madrid with now goals for Kylian Mbappe and already slipping seven points behind Barcelona ahead of Sunday's game with Real Betis.

Carlo Ancelotti's men have come unstuck on the holiday islands of Majorca and Gran Canaria and maybe there's still a bit of summer holiday lethargy to shake out after such a busy season last year.

They'll have to start winning though to avoid fast starters Barca from skipping too far ahead, but despite opening the season with two draws Betis have a superb record in the capital - losing just one of seven away games at Real Madrid with four 0-0s, including last season.

The hosts wll need their array of forward talent to finally start shining on Sunday, but they may be drawn into a scrap...

A strong run of recent results here means Betis won't be too scared about heading to the captial, and they'll look to frustrate the hosts any way they can.

That means getting stuck in and more often than not it's Vinicius Junior who is on the receiving end - with the Brazilian fouled seven times in the opening threee games.

He's been fouled at least twice the last eight times he's stepped onto the pitch for Real Madrid, including all three games in La Liga this season and the Super Cup.

So we're backing Vinicius to be fouled 2+ times at 8/131.61 again on Sunday.

Continuing the theme of Betis frustrating the hosts, we'll back centre half Eder Militao to register another two fouls for Real Madrid.

We'll back back Militao for the 2+ fouls line at 23/103.30 which looks a decent price as he's managed that in his last two outings - even giving away three fouls at home to Valladolid.