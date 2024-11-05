Tuesday Football Tips: Back a star-studded 9/1 shot in Real Madrid v AC Milan

Pulisic the best Milan bet to hit the target

Vinicius looks good for fouls after recent run

Back 9/1 10.00 Bet Builder treble

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Champions League Special

Real Madrid v AC Milan

Tuesday 5 November, 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 4 & Discovery+

This is what you'd call a 'proper' Champions League tie between European royalty Real Madrid and AC Milan - who sit first and second in the list of champions of Europe.

But while 13-times winners Real are the defending champions and still on their European perch, six-time winners Milan are still trying to find their way back to the glory years - and sit 25th in the newfangled table following defeats to both Liverpool and Leverkusen and a win over Club Brugge last time out.

Carlo Ancelotti's men have not been in top gear yet this season - suffering a huge upset loss in Lille, needing late goals to beat Stuttgart and having to come from 2-0 down at home against Dortmund.

They've also had an extra week off to stew on their 4-0 El Clasico hammering by Barcelona so you'd expect a response at home in a classic European heavyweight match-up.

Alvaro Morata is a regular on the stat sheet but the problem is just finding the right angle, as he's usually good for a few shots on target and fouls - plus he's been booked in two of three Champions League games this season.

He's 4/15.00 for a card here against his former side, which is pretty tempting and one for the shortlist for a single bet - but instead I'll go for Morata to have 2+ fouls at 6/52.20.

Morata had two fouls against Liverpool and even managed one in their comfortable win over Brugge, while he tallied three fouls against Napoli last time out so the stats are there to support this one.

With Real such big favourites but being a bit leaky at the back this season, I want to get a Milan player in to at least hit the target - and American Christian Pulisic will do that job nicely.

He's joint top with Rafael Leao in terms of shots on target in the Milan sqaud this season, but in the Champions League Pulisic has been much more productive with two goals from four shots on target.

The former Chelsea man has had a shot on target in all three Champions League games so far and overall has hit the target in nine of his last 10 Milan games - so he's definitely the man to be on at the Bernabeu.

You can back Pulisic for 1+ shot on target at 5/61.84.

Vinicius Jr is another one that we usually like to back as he gets fully involved in most stats - but backing the Brazilian for 2+ fouls at 7/52.40 offers up the best value.

He's obviously an angry man after missing out on the Ballon d'Or, but hasn't even needed that to land this bet recently with seven games overall with multiple fouls including his last three outings which contained 3, 2 and 4 fouls.

Vini has been fouled more than he's dished them out, but given his strike rate and recent run then this offers us much better value - especially when you consider Milan right-back Emerson is the most fouled player in their squad and he'll be up against our man at the Bernabeu.