Sunday Football Tips: All about Antony in 6/1 Betis Bet Builder
After watching Antony settle in so well at Real Betis, Paul Higham has based a 6/17.00 Bet Builder treble around the on-loan Man Utd man and Martin Zubamendi - who visits on Sunday night with Real Sociedad...
-
Antony has made a big impact since Betis switch
-
Zubamendi on a fine run of multiple foul games
-
Back 6/17.00 Bet Builder treble on Antony & Zubamendi
Real Betis v Real Sociedad
Sunday 16 February, 20:00 kick-off
Live on LaLiga TV
Two sides who will feel they're underperfoming meet in a decent La Liga tie on Sunday night, with Real Betis hosting Real Sociedad at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.
Three straight defeats saw Imanol Alguacil's Sociedad slip out of the European places, but they at least stopped the rot with a win last week that leaves them eighth but at least in touching distance of the final spot in sixth.
Mauel Pellegrini's Betis hardly know whether to look up or down from their position in 13th - they're only six points off sixth-placed Vallecano, but also have just that same six point gap from the relegation zone.
So plenty to ponder for this one, as we look to two well-known players here in our latest props Bet Builder
Leg 1: Antony 2+ shots on target
Antony has settled immediately since his loan move from Man Utd, having scored in two of his three appearances for Bets so far.
He's hit the target five times from eight attempts so has both the volume and accuracy we like when backing players in the shots markets.
With back-to-back games with two shots on target, and playing at home, we'll back Antony for another 2+ shot on target at 2/13.00.
Leg 2: Antony 1+ foul
The Brazilian definitely has a spark back since moving to La Liga, as you can tell with him giving away fouls in two of his three outings.
He started off that way at Man Utd before becoming so disinterested he wasn't even involved in giving fouls away.
Against decent opposition though, he should keep up his record of a foul in each La Liga game he's played so far this season.
Leg 3: Zubamendi 2+ fouls
There's been a lot said and written about Martin Zubamendi's future btu he's at least at Sociedad until the end of the season.
There's also been a lot talked about his game, but whatever you think about him, his main feature of late has been giving away free kicks.
Zubamendi is on some run of form for fouls, giving away at least two in his last four games in a row - and in 10 of his past 11 overall.
So 8/111.73 on another 2+ fouls here doesn't seem too bad at all.
Now read the rest of our La Liga betting preview & best bets for the weekend
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L 24/25
Returned: 249.35pts
2024/25 P/L: +34.35pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Europa Conference League Final Tips: Back this 16/5 shots treble in Wroclaw showpiece
-
Football Betting Tips
Real Betis v Chelsea Tips: Back this 88/1 Bet Builder for Conference League final
-
Football Betting Tips
Wednesday Football Tips: Back goals in 6/4 Copa Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League: Black Cats odds-on at 3/10 to make an immediate return to Championship
-
Football Betting Tips
Wimbledon v Walsall Playoff Final Tips: Back Dons defence to rule again on Monday