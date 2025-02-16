Bet of the Day

Sunday Football Tips: All about Antony in 6/1 Betis Bet Builder

Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini watches on from the dugout
Manuel Pellegrini has seen Antony settle in quickly - back him as part of 6/1 Bet Builder treble

After watching Antony settle in so well at Real Betis, Paul Higham has based a 6/17.00 Bet Builder treble around the on-loan Man Utd man and Martin Zubamendi - who visits on Sunday night with Real Sociedad...

  • Antony has made a big impact since Betis switch

  • Zubamendi on a fine run of multiple foul games

  • Back 6/17.00 Bet Builder treble on Antony & Zubamendi

Real Betis v Real Sociedad
Sunday 16 February, 20:00 kick-off
Live on LaLiga TV

Two sides who will feel they're underperfoming meet in a decent La Liga tie on Sunday night, with Real Betis hosting Real Sociedad at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Three straight defeats saw Imanol Alguacil's Sociedad slip out of the European places, but they at least stopped the rot with a win last week that leaves them eighth but at least in touching distance of the final spot in sixth.

Mauel Pellegrini's Betis hardly know whether to look up or down from their position in 13th - they're only six points off sixth-placed Vallecano, but also have just that same six point gap from the relegation zone.

So plenty to ponder for this one, as we look to two well-known players here in our latest props Bet Builder

Leg 1: Antony 2+ shots on target

Antony has settled immediately since his loan move from Man Utd, having scored in two of his three appearances for Bets so far.

He's hit the target five times from eight attempts so has both the volume and accuracy we like when backing players in the shots markets.

With back-to-back games with two shots on target, and playing at home, we'll back Antony for another 2+ shot on target at 2/13.00.

Leg 2: Antony 1+ foul

The Brazilian definitely has a spark back since moving to La Liga, as you can tell with him giving away fouls in two of his three outings.

He started off that way at Man Utd before becoming so disinterested he wasn't even involved in giving fouls away.

Against decent opposition though, he should keep up his record of a foul in each La Liga game he's played so far this season. 

Leg 3: Zubamendi 2+ fouls

There's been a lot said and written about Martin Zubamendi's future btu he's at least at Sociedad until the end of the season.

There's also been a lot talked about his game, but whatever you think about him, his main feature of late has been giving away free kicks.

Zubamendi is on some run of form for fouls, giving away at least two in his last four games in a row - and in 10 of his past 11 overall.

So 8/111.73 on another 2+ fouls here doesn't seem too bad at all.

Recommended Bet

Back Antony 2+ shots on target & 1+ foul - Zubamendi 2+ fouls

SBK6/1

Now read the rest of our La Liga betting preview & best bets for the weekend

Recommended bets

COLUMN P/L 24/25

Staked: 215pts
Returned: 249.35pts
2024/25 P/L: +34.35pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

