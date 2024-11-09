Saturday Football Tips: Sesko's shots feature in 5/1 Bet Builder

Brighton v Man City Superboost

Ering Haaland is not only the Premier League's top goalscorer this season, he's also top of the charts when it comes to shots. The Manchester City striker has registered an incredible 27 shots on target in 10 Premier League games this term, at an average of almost three per game.

The Betfair Sportsbook have boosted Haaland's price to have at least one shot on target against Brighton from 1/61.17 to 1/12.00! To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

RB Leipzig vs Monchengladbach

Saturday 9 November, 17:30 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports

It's been a bad week for RB Leipzig but back on home soil they'll hope to bag a welcome three points against visiting Borussia Monchengladbach.

A first Bundesliga defeat of the season was followed by a 3-1 loss at Celtic in the Champions League for Leipzig, but at home they're unbeaten in 11 league games, conceding just three and keeping eight clean sheets.

Gladbach hammered Werder Bremen 4-1 last week, but they've won just once on the road this season and have lost the last three head-to-heads without scoring a goal.

Belgian forward Lois Openda leads Leipzig with 22 fouls this season, with seven games in the campaign with at least two fouls.

He's had two fouls in the last couple of games as well so he's in the kind of form where he's getting stcuk in.

Openda is 1/12.00 for 2+ fouls on Saturday.

Gladbach forward Tim Kleindienst is also the top fouler among his squad, so we'll back him to match Openda with 2+ fouls even at a short price of 4/111.36.

Kleindienst has given away 28 fouls this season, with nine multiple foul games for Gladbach this season - and away at Leipzig is a decent fixture to keep up his record.

And to finish off, we'll back Leipzig's young hotshot Benjamin Sesko to have 2+ shots on target at 10/111.91.

The Slovenian striker has had at least a shot on target in 11 of his last 12, and in four of his last six games for club and country he's registered two shots on target.

This bet has landed in nine games for Sesko so far and at home against Gladbach looks a nice opportunity to add to that tally.