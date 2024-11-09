Bet of the Day

Saturday Football Tips: Sesko's shots feature in 5/1 Bet Builder

RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose watching on from the bench during a game
Marco Rose's RB Leipzig take on Monchengladbach on Saturday

Paul Higham has a 5/16.00 Bet Builder treble on offer for RB Leipzig v Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Saturday...

Listen to Football...Only Bettor for Saturday tips

RB Leipzig vs Monchengladbach
Saturday 9 November, 17:30 kick-off
Live on Sky Sports

It's been a bad week for RB Leipzig but back on home soil they'll hope to bag a welcome three points against visiting Borussia Monchengladbach.

A first Bundesliga defeat of the season was followed by a 3-1 loss at Celtic in the Champions League for Leipzig, but at home they're unbeaten in 11 league games, conceding just three and keeping eight clean sheets.

Gladbach hammered Werder Bremen 4-1 last week, but they've won just once on the road this season and have lost the last three head-to-heads without scoring a goal.

Leg 1: Lois Openda 2+ fouls

Belgian forward Lois Openda leads Leipzig with 22 fouls this season, with seven games in the campaign with at least two fouls.

He's had two fouls in the last couple of games as well so he's in the kind of form where he's getting stcuk in.

Openda is 1/12.00 for 2+ fouls on Saturday.

Leg 2: Tim Kleindienst 2+ fouls

Gladbach forward Tim Kleindienst is also the top fouler among his squad, so we'll back him to match Openda with 2+ fouls even at a short price of 4/111.36.

Kleindienst has given away 28 fouls this season, with nine multiple foul games for Gladbach this season - and away at Leipzig is a decent fixture to keep up his record.

Leg 3: Benjamin Sesko 2+ shots on target

And to finish off, we'll back Leipzig's young hotshot Benjamin Sesko to have 2+ shots on target at 10/111.91.

The Slovenian striker has had at least a shot on target in 11 of his last 12, and in four of his last six games for club and country he's registered two shots on target.

This bet has landed in nine games for Sesko so far and at home against Gladbach looks a nice opportunity to add to that tally.

Recommended Bet

Back Openda & Kleindienst 2+ fouls, Sesko 2+ shots on target @

SBK5/1

Now read our full Bundesliga preview & tips from Kevin Hatchard

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

