Rangers v Fenerbahce: Back deadly Dezko in 5/1 Bet Builder treble at Ibrox

Rangers v Fenerbahce

Thursday 13 March, 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 2

A brilliant result for Rangers last week has given them one foot in the Europa League quarter-finals as they host Jose Mounrinho's Fenerbahce holding a commanding 3-1 lead from the first leg in Istanbul.

Now, it is a Jose Mourinho team so the job's not done yet, but Rangers have suffered just two defeats in their last 14 Europa League games at Ibrox, while the Turkish visitors have just the one win from 11 European knockout games away from home.

Barry Ferguson's legend status with Rangers fans looks set to increase, but just how will the game go and what's making our Thursday Bet Builder selection?

Edin Dezko has 50 shots for club and country this season and should be one of Fenerbahce's big attacking threats given his big game experience.

The former Man City man had two shots on target in the first leg he can be backed at 7/52.40 for another 2+ shots on target at Ibrox.

His physical presence can be useful if Rangers are forced to defend dee p but he's also effective during normal play too, sou could be a handful for the hosts.

Two goals in the first leg for Vaclav Cerny in the first leg took him to six for this Europa League campaign and made it 11 shots on target in the competition so far.

That's at least a shot on target in his last seven Europa League games so at 5/61.84 for just 1+ shot on target at Ibrox he's a really solid shout.

He's behind Cerny in terms of shots on target but Cyriel Dessers is shorter at 1/21.50 for a shot on target.

Like Cerny, Dessers was outstanding in the first leg, grabbing a goal and assist in Turkey - where he registered two shots on target in total.

Dessers has hit the target in eight of the last 10 games and although Fenerbahce may be the main attacking team in the game he's more than capable of testing the keeper on the break.