PSG v Girona: Cards expected in 7/1 Bet Builder

Ref Siebert a high-carder at this level

Ruiz has hit 2+ shots in 10 of his last 11 starts

Add in fouls legs to create 7/1 8.00 Bet Builder

Paris Saint-Germain v Girona

Wednesday 18 September, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 4

The appointment of Daniel Siebert always gets the alarm bells ringing in terms of cards.

The German referee has long racked up decent card tallies and he's now shown at least four in 31 of his last 40 UEFA club appointments.

With greater relevance to the bet I'm going for in this game, he's produced 5+ cards in 10 of his last 16.

Another five-card haul here is odds-against and that looks decent, especially when you consider no side received more cards in last season's Champions League than PSG.

OK, they did make the semis so played more games than many, but their tally of 30 in 12 games still saw them averaging a healthy 2.5 per game.

Throw in the referee and a Spanish side making their European debut - one containing the tough-tackling midfield duo of Yangel Herrera and Oriol Romeu - and over 4.5 cards gets the nod.

There's also value to be had in backing Fabian Ruiz to hit 2+ shots.

PSG's Spanish midfielder likes to let fly and gets into some great forward positions.

He's now landed this in 10 of his last 11 starts for club and country so 4/6 about a repeat looks a good price, especially with Girona currently in La Liga's top seven for shots conceded.

To complete our Bet Builder, let's head to the fouls market - Herr Siebert is averaging 25.3 fouls per game in these UEFA club games since the start of last season, with his most recent tallies being 27-28-22-32.

First, back Miguel Gutierrez to commit 1+ foul.

The Girona left-back is far from the dirtiest player around but he's set to go up against PSG's most-fouled player, Ousmane Dembele, in this contest.

Dembele has drawn six fouls in his three starts for PSG this season and has been fouled in nine of his last 10 starts.

Finally, also add Bryan Gil for 1+ foul.

The former Spurs winger may also be playing down that side and, if so, will be required to track back in a bid to stop Dembele.

However, even if Gil starts on the other side of the pitch (as he has done on a couple of occasions already this season), the fact is he's committed a foul in four out of five starts in 2024/25, with 2+ landing in three of those matches.

Two fouls at 7/42.75 is worth considering if you are seeking a bigger price than the 7/18.00 produced by our four legs.