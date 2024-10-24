Thursday Football Tips: Plenty of Porto corners in 6/1 Bet Builder

Porto prolific scorers at home but defensive issues of late

Hoffenheim can find the net but give away plenty of corners

Back 6/1 7.00 Bet Builder treble at the Dragao

Porto v Hoffenheim

Thursday 24 October, 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports & Discovery+

There's been goals galore but not quite the results they wanted in Porto's opening two Europa League games, while Hoffenheim are unbeaten after a win and a draw against lower level opponents.

Porto represent a step up even if a they suffered a 3-2 defeat at Bodo/Glimt then let 10-man Man Utd pinch a 3-3 draw at home last time out.

Hoffenheim's draw in Midtjylland was a so-so result but beating Dynamo Kiev 2-0 last time out was a nice boost - especially as it came with a first clean sheet of the season for the Bundesliga strugglers.

No surprises in seeing young Samu Omorodion as the market leader for anytime goalscorer but he's still worth backing at 11/102.11 to find the net again at the Estadio do Dragao.

Since scoring as a sub on his second appearance of the season in September the 20-year-old has been sensational, scoring in five straight games until drawing his first blank as a starter against Braga.

He's got three in two Europa League games including a double against Man Utd at home last time out so against this leaky Hoffenheim defence then he's got every chance of adding to his tally.

Porto should hold up their end of the bargain having scored at least twice in their last 10 competitive home matches, and while there are a few clean sheets in that form Hoffenheim are pretty good at scoring on the road.

All five of their away games this season have seen both teams score, while for the calendar year both teams have netted in 12 of their 14 road trips - so that's about as solid as you can get for backing both teams to score at 8/151.53.

Both Man Utd and Bodo/Glimt showed how creaky Porto's own backline can be and with Braga and Farense scring at the Dragao in the Portuguese league Hoffenheim have a great chance of adding to the list.

Our treble is getting the biggest boost from the 7/52.40 we're taking for backing Porto to win over 7.5 corners.

It's a lot, but Porto have managed eight or more corners four times this season - three of those at home and the one away being in this competition against Bodo-Glimt.

They got five against Man Utd, who for all their faults are a Premier League side after all, and Hoffenheim have some notable stats for giving away corners - with opponents three times managing 10+ corners against them.

One of those games was their previous Europa League away game at Midtjylland, who aren't at Porto's level by any means, while even Dynamo Kiev won seven playing in Germany.

They've actually conceded 10 corners in their last two away games, with Stuttgart following the Danish side in reaching double figures - so we could even be going one or two higher for Porto here, but we'll be very happy for them to just get the eight.