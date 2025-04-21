Monday Football Tips: Pick a 5/1 player props treble as Juve visit Parma

Parma battling to beat the drop & Juve chasing Champions League

Locatelli tops for fouls, Del Prato on good run

Back 5/1 6.00 Bet Builder treble for Serie A showdown

Parma v Juventus

Monday 21 April, 19:45 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 1

Juventus take a trip to Parma on Monday needing three points to stay right in what's a tight battle for a Champions League spot - against a side still looking over their shoulders near the foot of the table.

As Parma are just three points outisde the relegation zone after just one win in 14 - and on the back of five straight Serie A draws - and will be scrapping away here with a decent attack that's scored twice in their last three home games.

So with plenty at stake we should have a few decent player props to pick from here.

We get 1/12.00 on Manuel Locatelli to give away 2+ fouls and playing in the midfield engine room for the away side is always a decent spot for the fouls market.

Locatelli leads Juventus in Serie A fouls this season and has 12 games with multiple fouls in so has plenty of form for landing this bet.

He's given away at least two fouls in four out of five Serie A away games recently so he's bang in form for this one.

Parma obviously carry a threat with their recent scoring run at home, so let's get one of their attackers on side with Ange-Yoan Bonny 5/61.84 to have 1+ shot on target.

The six-goal forward has a shot on target in three of his last five and hit the target with one of his two goal attempts against Juve in the reverse fixture so the omens are strong on this one too.

With two cards in his last three outings, Parma defender Enrico Del Prato is putting himself about in his side's battle to beat the drop, so is a prime candidate for a foul against Juve.

And at 8/111.73 for just 1+ foul against the Old Lady here then that's a decent leg to add to our Bet Builder.

With a foul in 10 of his past 12 games that's strong enough form for us.