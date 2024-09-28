Saturday Football Tips: Back a 4/1 Barca Bet Builder for tough Osasuna trip
Paul Higham's Bet Builder pick for Saturday comes from La Liga, where Lamine Yamal features in a 4/15.00 shot for Barcelona's trip to Osasuna...
-
Barcelona take perfect start to Pamplona to face Osasuna
-
Back a 4/15.00 Bet Builder treble on fouls
-
-
Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
Osasuna vs Barcelona
Friday 27 September, 20:00 kick-off
Live on LaLiga TV
A perfect seven from seven for Barcelona but this will be a tough trip for them to Pamplona where seventh-placed Osasuna are unbeaten so far.
Hansi Flick's side have conceded in every away game so far but have scored plenty (13) and if they add another away win here they'll match Barca's best-ever La Liga start.
With Barca having plenty of injuries this won't be easy, but they've got plenty of talent on the field we can back to land the spoils.
Leg 1: Lamine Yamal fouled 3+ times
Barca's talented youngster Lamine Yamal has four goals and five assists so far this season and it would be no surprise if he popped up with another goal contribution.
But while he's odd-on to create a goal, he's 7/52.40 to be fouled 3+ times by Osasuna - which has landed in eight of the last 10 games he's played in.
And away at a decent side then there's every chance that will happen again.
Leg 2: Alejandro Balde fouled 1+ times
Barca left-back Alejandro Balde has been fouled 16 times so far this season, including being fouled at least once in five of his seven appearances.
Four of those five games have been multiple fouls against him, but we can back him at 4/61.67 to be fouled just 1+ times at Osasuna.
Even with his cautious approach we're still getting a decent return.
Leg 3: Lucas Torro 2+ fouls
And if we're backing Barca players to be fouled, someone has to be doing the fouling, right? And for Osasuna the only candidate to consider is Lucas Torro.
Torro has committed 19 fouls so far this season - 10 more than anyone else in the Osasuna squad, and has had multiple fouls in six of seven appearances.
Five of those outings have been 3+ fouls games for Torro, but we can back the 8/151.53 on Torro to give away 2+ fouls just to be on the safer side.
Recommended bets
