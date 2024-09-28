Bet of the Day

Saturday Football Tips: Back a 4/1 Barca Bet Builder for tough Osasuna trip

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick points while coaching his team
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is looking to maintain their perfect start to the season

Paul Higham's Bet Builder pick for Saturday comes from La Liga, where Lamine Yamal features in a 4/15.00 shot for Barcelona's trip to Osasuna...

Erling Haaland Superboost

Erling Haaland has been in sensational form this season, scoring an incredible 10 goals in his first five Premier League games. The Norwegian striker has also registered 19 shots on target in that period.

Newcastle have conceded the third highest amount of shots on target this season (29 in five league games) so it seems inevitable that Haaland - who has had at least two shots on target in each of his last five games - will get some shots away on Saturday.

If you fancy the Man City striker to register at least two shots on target at St James' Park then you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00, from 1/21.50, to do so. Just click on the odds in the below banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet

Back Erling Haaland to have 2+ Shots on Target v Newcastle

SBK1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Osasuna vs Barcelona
Friday 27 September, 20:00 kick-off
Live on LaLiga TV

A perfect seven from seven for Barcelona but this will be a tough trip for them to Pamplona where seventh-placed Osasuna are unbeaten so far.

Hansi Flick's side have conceded in every away game so far but have scored plenty (13) and if they add another away win here they'll match Barca's best-ever La Liga start.

With Barca having plenty of injuries this won't be easy, but they've got plenty of talent on the field we can back to land the spoils.

Leg 1: Lamine Yamal fouled 3+ times

Barca's talented youngster Lamine Yamal has four goals and five assists so far this season and it would be no surprise if he popped up with another goal contribution.

But while he's odd-on to create a goal, he's 7/52.40 to be fouled 3+ times by Osasuna - which has landed in eight of the last 10 games he's played in.

And away at a decent side then there's every chance that will happen again.

Leg 2: Alejandro Balde fouled 1+ times

Barca left-back Alejandro Balde has been fouled 16 times so far this season, including being fouled at least once in five of his seven appearances.

Four of those five games have been multiple fouls against him, but we can back him at 4/61.67 to be fouled just 1+ times at Osasuna.

Even with his cautious approach we're still getting a decent return.

Leg 3: Lucas Torro 2+ fouls

And if we're backing Barca players to be fouled, someone has to be doing the fouling, right? And for Osasuna the only candidate to consider is Lucas Torro.

Torro has committed 19 fouls so far this season - 10 more than anyone else in the Osasuna squad, and has had multiple fouls in six of seven appearances.

Five of those outings have been 3+ fouls games for Torro, but we can back the 8/151.53 on Torro to give away 2+ fouls just to be on the safer side.

Recommended Bet

Back Yamal fouled 3+ times, Balde fouled 1+ times & Torro 2+ fouls @

SBK4/1

Now read more Premier League previews and tips

Recommended bets

COLUMN P/L 24/25

Staked: 70pts
Returned: 93.12pts
P/L: +23.12pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Wolves v Liverpool: Merseysiders backed to rule Molineux

  • Mark O'Haire
Arne Slot - Liverpool
English Premier League

Premier League Opta Stats: Back Watkins to shine at 6/1 and 11/4 best bet at Brentford

  • Mike Norman
Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins
English Premier League

Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Superboost, Podcast tips, match previews and free bets

  • Max Liu
Saturday Football Cheat Sheet

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Wolves v Liverpool: Merseysiders backed to rule Molineux

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Opta Stats: Back Watkins to shine at 6/1 and 11/4 best bet at Brentford

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Newcastle United v Manchester City: Back Haaland to keep streak going despite Rodri's absence

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Saturday Tips: Back Palace and take a punt on 28/1 Forest

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Championship Betting Tips: The best bets for MD7

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Ange's awful away record | Football Only Bettor |

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Newcastle' alarming statistics | Football Only Bettor |

  • Editor