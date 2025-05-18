Sunday Football Tips: Back 11/1 cards Bet Builder in La Liga
A crunch game in La Liga has card potential, according to our football props column, which is putting up an 11/1 Bet Builder on Sunday...
-
Lozano carded in 11 of 25 La Liga starts
-
13 cards in last 28 league games for Catena
-
Back card double in key match at around 11/112.00
Osasuna v Espanyol
Sunday 18 May, 18:00
Live on LaLigaTV and Premier Player
We took a punt at glory in the FA Cup final but came up just short.
After Eberechi Eze took care of business early doors, hopes were raised, and we'd have been celebrating a tasty winner had Kevin de Bruyne's late shot crept inside the post rather than just outside it.
Any way, at least it was a bit more encouraging than other days this week and so I'm going to stick with double-figure odds on Sunday, which sees the penultimate round of La Liga fixtures.
Much has been decided in the Primera Division but this game has plenty of stake and should see both teams fighting hard for the victory.
Osasuna need a win as they bid to qualify for Europe - they are level on points with eighth-placed Rayo Vallecano with two games remaining.
Meanwhile, Espanyol know that a victory would secure their place in the division next season. They aren't yet safe and with 18th-placed Leganes playing already-relegated Las Palmas, the visitors will kick-off knowing they really need to do the business to avoid a nervy final day.
Leg 1: Pol Lozano to be shown a card
In short, expect a hard-fought game, one which could see a few cards given what's at stake.
Both teams are in the top half of the cards-received table, while we've also got a decent referee in that sense - Francisco Jose Hernandez Maeso is averaging exactly five cards per game in La Liga this season, putting him eighth in the 'strict list'.
So, the betting approach will be to pick a player for a card from each side.
Let's start with Espanyol's midfielder Pol Lozano.
He's received 11 cards in just 25 league starts this season and will be up against several of the hosts' most-fouled players in his area of the pitch - think Aimar Oroz, Bryan Zaragoza and Pablo Ibanez.
Leg 2: Alejandro Catena to be shown a card
The double is completed by the hosts' most-carded player this season, Alejandro Catena.
He's been carded in 13 of his last 28 games, yet can be backed at 11/43.75 here.
Catena will also be facing two players who often draw fouls.
Striker Roberto Fernandez is averaging 1.68 per 90 minutes, with attacking midfielder Edu Exposito up at 2.11 on the same metric.
All things considered, Catena looks overpriced and I'm happy to back him and Lozano in a card double which pays close to 11/112.00.
More La Liga: Read Jamie Kemp's expert selections!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 305pts
Returned: 318.8pts
2024/25 P/L: +13.8pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
