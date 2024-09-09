Norway v Austria: Back Haaland to score but lose in 11/1 Bet Builder

Norway coach under pressure after drab draw

Austria conceded in last eight but look the better side

Norway v Austria

Monday 9 September

19:45 BST kick-off

Both of these sides had uninspiring starts to their Nations League campaign, with Austria drawing 1-1 in Slovenia and Norway ending up goalless after a stinker of a tie in Kazakhstan.

Ralf Rangnick bemoaned a dodgy pitch and an even more dodgy penalty for Austria's stalemate, while under pressure Stale Solbakken laid into his own players for turning 65% possession, 12 corners and 19 attempts on goal into just one shot on target.

Norwegian fans expect more with attacking talent such as Erling Haaland, Martin Odergaard, Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa as good a group as they've had for years - but Solbakken just isn't getting enough out of them.

And since it's the start of a new week, let's start with a big one...

Austria won on their last visit to Oslo almost exactly four years ago, but more importantly they've proved to be a better team capable of operating at a higher level than Norway.

They're dropping down a group in the Nations League and they showed in the Euros how good they can be, getting to the knockouts when finishing above the Netherlands.

We've seen how Slovenia can frustrate sides but Norway don't operate in that way, plus being at home and under pressure they'll have to come out and play - which makes Austria just the wrong side for them to face right now.

And at 19/102.90 for the away win I think Austria are a great price here.

OK, we're not reinventing the wheel here, but the game should have a bit more excitement in it than the first two games this pair played.

Austira have conceded at least once in their last eight games, and it's hard to see such a talented Norwegian forward line being so wasteful two games running.

Haaland did go four internationals without a goal recently, albeit three were friendlies, but hit four in two before his blank in Kazakhstan - and after the criticism he got for that then we have to back an angry Norwegian cyborg to hit the target again at 6/52.20.