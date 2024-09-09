Nations League Tips: Eight bets for eight games on Monday

Italy can claim second League A win

French will concede again

Goals likely to keep on flowing for Austria

Cyprus got off to a brilliant start in Group C2, having won 1-0 away at Lithuania in their opening game.

Kosovo are looking to bounce back after a 3-0 home defeat to Romania. With the visitors having the extra quality and the hosts coming off the back of a fine result, back both teams to score at 21/202.05.

Recommended Bet Back both Cyprus and Romania to score SBK 21/20

France suffered a surprise 3-1 home loss to Italy in their first game in Group A2. Belgium won by the same margin against Israel at home.

In a game that the French really must win, the goals could flow. Over 2.5 goals is 4/51.80.

Recommended Bet Back over 2.5 goals between France and Belgium SBK 4/5

Slovenia's 1-1 draw with Austria in their Group B3 opener was their sixth successive stalemate.

They are now unbeaten in eleven games (W4 D7), which is a run that started with a 2-1 home win against Kazakhstan. Yet even that victory came thanks to a very late winner and another draw is surely the value here at 10/34.33.

Recommended Bet Back the draw between Slovenia and Kazakhstan SBK 10/3

Romania are top of Group C2 following their 3-0 win against Kosovo. They now look in a strong position to take control of the group, as they prepare to host Lithuania.

The Lithuanians have just lost 1-0 at home to Cyprus. Back Romania with a -1 handicap at 4/51.80.

Recommended Bet Back Romania -1 against Lithuania SBK 4/5

Craig Bellamy's first game as Wales manager ended in a 0-0 draw at home to Turkey. The Welsh have now failed to score in any of their last four games.

Montenegro have lost each of their last three matches and have also not scored a goal during that run. Backing 'No' in both teams to score seems a safe bet at 8/111.73.

Recommended Bet Back 'No' in both teams to score between Montenegro and Wales SBK 8/11

Norway and Austria had to settle for draws in their first games in Group B3, with the hosts being held 0-0 in Kazakhstan and the visitors drawing 1-1 in Slovenia.

Both teams to score has now landed in seven of Austria's last eight games. Combine both teams to score with over 2.5 goals at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back both Norway and Austria to score and over 2.5 goals SBK 1/1

Italy travel to face Israel fresh from their 3-1 victory away in France. This game will be played on neutral territory in Budapest, so there will be no home advantage for Israel.

The Israeli's have just lost 3-1 to Belgium. Back an Italy win and both teams to score at 19/102.90.

Recommended Bet Back Italy to beat Israel and both teams to score SBK 19/10

Iceland are top of Group B4 after their 2-0 home win against Montenegro. Turkey are third, but can be satisfied with their start, after claiming a point with a 0-0 draw in Wales.

With both teams having kept clean sheets in their first games, let's go with a Turkey win and under 3.5 goals at odds of 13/102.30.