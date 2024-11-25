Monday Football Tips: Guimaraes fouls trend worth following
The Premier League's most-fouled player features heavily in our football props column's 7/1 Bet Builder for Newcastle v West Ham on Monday night...
-
Guimaraes the most-fouled player in Premier League
-
Schar carded in 6 off 11 games this season
-
Back Bet Builder double at around 7/18.00
Newcastle v West Ham
Monday 25 November, 20:00
Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event
My personal approach to football betting has long been to find trends that are being consistently overpriced by the bookmakers.
This tends to involve backing the same bet over a period of time, usually until the bookies wise up, adjust their model and change the odds significantly.
Leg 1: Bruno Guimaraes to be fouled 3+ times
One such bet I've followed regularly this season is Bruno Guimares to be fouled 3+ times.
The Brazilian was the most-fouled player in the Premier League last season and he's already at the top of the list in 2024/25 - by a distance.
Guimares has been fouled 45 times in 11 games so far - Cole Palmer is second on that list with 29.
The Newcastle midfielder has landed the 3+ fouled bet in nine of those 11 matches and, taking things back to last season, has now delivered 12 times out of his last 14.
English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls Won
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Fouls Won
|Fouls Won/90*
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|38
|108
|3
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|34
|71
|2.6
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|33
|71
|2.5
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|34
|69
|2.8
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|32
|64
|2.2
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|31
|64
|3.2
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|33
|62
|2.3
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|37
|60
|1.7
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|31
|59
|3.2
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|38
|58
|1.6
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|37
|58
|1.9
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|38
|56
|1.9
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|36
|56
|1.7
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|36
|55
|1.7
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|36
|54
|1.6
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|31
|53
|2
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|37
|52
|1.5
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|33
|52
|1.6
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|33
|52
|1.9
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|37
|51
|1.8
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|37
|51
|1.5
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|35
|51
|1.6
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|34
|51
|1.5
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|34
|51
|1.8
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|38
|50
|1.3
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|33
|50
|2.4
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|36
|49
|1.7
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|35
|49
|2.3
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|34
|48
|1.6
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|38
|47
|1.7
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|36
|47
|1.4
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|35
|47
|2.5
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|34
|47
|1.4
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|23
|47
|3.1
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|38
|46
|1.6
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|37
|46
|1.3
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|37
|46
|1.3
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|31
|46
|1.6
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|27
|46
|2.1
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|45
|2.4
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|38
|44
|1.2
|James Justin
|Leicester
|36
|44
|1.4
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|21
|44
|2.3
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|36
|43
|1.8
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|35
|43
|1.5
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|38
|41
|1.5
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|36
|40
|1.2
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|35
|40
|1.4
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|34
|40
|1.3
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|38
|39
|1
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|33
|39
|1.5
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|27
|39
|1.6
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|25
|39
|2
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|38
|38
|1.5
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|36
|38
|1.1
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|32
|38
|1.4
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|25
|38
|1.8
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|37
|37
|1
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|27
|36
|1.5
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|37
|35
|1.1
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|36
|35
|1.6
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|35
|35
|1
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|31
|35
|2.1
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|29
|35
|1.3
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|26
|35
|1.8
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|35
|34
|1
|André
|Wolves
|33
|34
|1.2
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|28
|34
|1.7
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|28
|34
|1.6
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|38
|33
|1.1
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|35
|33
|1.3
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|34
|33
|1.3
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|33
|33
|1.1
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|29
|33
|2
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|29
|33
|1.7
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|36
|32
|1.6
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|35
|32
|0.9
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|33
|32
|1.1
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|24
|32
|2
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|38
|31
|0.9
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|38
|31
|0.8
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|36
|31
|1.2
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|35
|31
|1.4
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|35
|31
|1
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|33
|31
|1
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|33
|31
|1.3
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|31
|2.9
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|31
|1.3
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|34
|30
|0.9
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|26
|30
|1.7
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|33
|29
|0.9
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|30
|29
|1.1
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|30
|29
|1.2
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|29
|29
|2.5
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|37
|28
|0.9
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|36
|28
|0.8
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|34
|28
|1.2
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|34
|28
|0.9
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|32
|28
|1.2
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|32
|28
|1.3
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|30
|28
|1.2
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|29
|28
|1.3
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|29
|28
|1.5
|Savinho
|Man City
|29
|28
|1.4
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|26
|28
|1.3
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|25
|28
|2.2
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|12
|28
|3
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|38
|27
|0.8
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|37
|27
|0.7
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|34
|27
|0.8
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|33
|27
|0.9
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|33
|27
|1.1
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|35
|26
|0.7
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|34
|26
|1.2
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|33
|26
|1.1
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|31
|26
|1.1
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|30
|26
|1
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|20
|26
|3.1
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|37
|25
|0.8
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|37
|25
|0.7
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|35
|25
|0.9
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|33
|25
|1.3
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|32
|25
|1.1
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|31
|25
|1
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|20
|25
|3.1
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|36
|24
|0.9
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|36
|24
|0.8
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|36
|24
|0.7
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|34
|24
|0.7
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|33
|24
|1.1
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|35
|23
|0.7
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|32
|23
|1.8
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|31
|23
|2.5
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|31
|23
|1
|Beto
|Everton
|30
|23
|1.4
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|30
|23
|0.9
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|30
|23
|1
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|28
|23
|1.3
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|26
|23
|1.3
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|25
|23
|1.2
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|23
|23
|1.1
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|23
|2.7
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|33
|22
|1.1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|32
|22
|1.1
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|30
|22
|1
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|25
|22
|1.7
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|25
|22
|1
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|35
|21
|0.6
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|34
|21
|1.2
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|33
|21
|0.8
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|28
|21
|1
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|21
|0.9
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|25
|21
|1.1
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|25
|21
|0.9
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|20
|21
|1.4
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|36
|20
|0.6
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|32
|20
|1
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|31
|20
|0.7
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|30
|20
|0.7
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|27
|20
|0.9
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|26
|20
|1.1
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|19
|20
|1.5
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|16
|20
|1.5
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|20
|3.1
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|37
|19
|0.5
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|35
|19
|0.7
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|35
|19
|0.5
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|32
|19
|0.9
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|31
|19
|1.2
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|30
|19
|0.6
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|19
|0.7
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|25
|19
|2.8
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|24
|19
|1.1
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|23
|19
|2.4
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|38
|18
|0.5
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|34
|18
|0.8
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|30
|18
|1
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|30
|18
|0.7
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|30
|18
|0.6
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|29
|18
|1.7
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|28
|18
|1
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|28
|18
|0.7
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|28
|18
|1.2
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|28
|18
|0.9
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|24
|18
|1.4
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|21
|18
|1.2
|Jaden Philogene
|Aston Villa
|21
|18
|2
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|35
|17
|0.5
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|29
|17
|1.6
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|27
|17
|1.3
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|17
|1.2
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|15
|17
|2.2
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|17
|4.2
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|35
|16
|0.5
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|33
|16
|0.7
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|32
|16
|0.6
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|32
|16
|0.6
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|26
|16
|0.9
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|25
|16
|1.4
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|22
|16
|0.8
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|22
|16
|1.4
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|16
|1.2
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|13
|16
|1.6
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|35
|15
|0.6
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|34
|15
|0.7
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|34
|15
|0.5
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|31
|15
|0.5
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|23
|15
|1.7
|James Garner
|Everton
|21
|15
|0.8
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|15
|2.2
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|18
|15
|1.6
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|34
|14
|0.4
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|34
|14
|0.5
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|30
|14
|1.1
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|26
|14
|1.1
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|19
|14
|1.7
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|38
|13
|0.3
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|37
|13
|0.4
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|35
|13
|0.8
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|13
|0.8
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|32
|13
|1.1
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|32
|13
|0.5
|Emerson
|West Ham
|31
|13
|0.6
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|31
|13
|0.8
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|31
|13
|0.4
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|30
|13
|0.5
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|24
|13
|1
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|13
|0.8
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|21
|13
|1.2
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|18
|13
|1.7
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|15
|13
|2.3
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|10
|13
|1.4
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|37
|12
|0.3
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|29
|12
|0.5
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|26
|12
|1.7
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|25
|12
|0.7
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|23
|12
|0.9
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|22
|12
|0.6
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|21
|12
|1.6
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|18
|12
|1.9
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|18
|12
|0.8
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|16
|12
|1.4
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|34
|11
|0.4
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|32
|11
|0.5
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|31
|11
|0.6
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|30
|11
|0.5
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|28
|11
|0.6
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|27
|11
|0.6
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|11
|1.1
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|26
|11
|0.7
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|25
|11
|0.8
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|25
|11
|0.5
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|19
|11
|0.9
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|11
|1.1
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|14
|11
|0.9
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|11
|2.1
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|38
|10
|0.3
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|38
|10
|0.3
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|36
|10
|0.3
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|32
|10
|0.4
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|31
|10
|0.4
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|30
|10
|0.6
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|26
|10
|2.3
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|26
|10
|0.5
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|25
|10
|0.6
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|10
|0.7
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|25
|10
|0.9
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|24
|10
|1.1
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|10
|0.8
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|10
|2
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|10
|1.5
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|10
|0.7
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|15
|10
|1
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|14
|10
|0.8
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|14
|10
|0.8
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|12
|10
|1.8
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|33
|9
|0.3
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|33
|9
|0.3
|José Sá
|Wolves
|29
|9
|0.3
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|29
|9
|0.7
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|26
|9
|0.4
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|26
|9
|0.4
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|23
|9
|1.1
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|22
|9
|0.6
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|21
|9
|1.2
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|19
|9
|0.7
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|17
|9
|1.3
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|9
|2.4
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|13
|9
|0.8
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|33
|8
|0.3
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|27
|8
|0.3
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|20
|8
|0.7
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|19
|8
|2.6
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|8
|0.5
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|17
|8
|0.6
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|17
|8
|1.5
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|8
|2
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|13
|8
|1.2
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|13
|8
|1
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|8
|1.6
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|10
|8
|1.9
|Welington
|Southampton
|10
|8
|1.5
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|38
|7
|0.2
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|36
|7
|0.2
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|36
|7
|0.2
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|24
|7
|0.3
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|22
|7
|0.7
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|7
|0.4
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|20
|7
|2.4
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|17
|7
|0.5
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|16
|7
|0.8
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|7
|0.7
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|7
|1.4
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|12
|7
|1.6
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|10
|7
|1.7
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|7
|1.4
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|7
|2.6
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|37
|6
|0.2
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|31
|6
|0.2
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|27
|6
|0.3
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|25
|6
|0.7
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|25
|6
|0.7
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|24
|6
|0.3
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|24
|6
|0.4
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|24
|6
|0.4
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|23
|6
|0.4
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|19
|6
|0.5
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|18
|6
|0.6
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|18
|6
|0.7
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|6
|0.6
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|13
|6
|2.1
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|13
|6
|0.6
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|6
|6.1
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|7
|6
|1.7
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|4
|6
|2.8
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|37
|5
|0.1
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|33
|5
|0.2
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|32
|5
|0.5
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|31
|5
|0.2
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|29
|5
|0.3
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|28
|5
|0.2
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|26
|5
|0.5
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|5
|0.9
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|24
|5
|0.2
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|20
|5
|0.3
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|5
|0.4
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|5
|0.9
|James Bree
|Southampton
|17
|5
|0.4
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|17
|5
|0.4
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|5
|0.5
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|5
|0.5
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|14
|5
|1.5
|Nico González
|Man City
|11
|5
|0.6
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|5
|1.5
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|5
|1
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|5
|3.3
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|7
|5
|4.3
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|38
|4
|0.1
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|32
|4
|0.1
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|30
|4
|0.1
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|29
|4
|0.3
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|4
|0.2
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|4
|0.3
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|19
|4
|0.3
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.2
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|4
|0.3
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.2
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|17
|4
|0.3
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|16
|4
|3.4
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|16
|4
|0.6
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|16
|4
|0.3
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|13
|4
|0.3
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|12
|4
|2.6
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|11
|4
|0.5
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|10
|4
|1.1
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|9
|4
|0.7
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|4
|1.2
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|4
|3.2
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|8
|4
|0.9
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|4
|2.1
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|4
|1.1
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|5
|4
|1
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|4
|4
|2.1
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|37
|3
|0.1
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|27
|3
|0.1
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|23
|3
|0.3
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|22
|3
|0.2
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|21
|3
|0.7
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|20
|3
|0.5
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|18
|3
|0.4
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|16
|3
|0.3
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|16
|3
|0.5
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|15
|3
|0.5
|James McAtee
|Man City
|15
|3
|0.8
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|15
|3
|0.4
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|12
|3
|0.5
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|3
|2.2
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|3
|0.3
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|3
|1.8
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|3
|0.5
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|8
|3
|0.8
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|8
|3
|1.6
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|8
|3
|1.1
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|7
|3
|2
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|3
|0.7
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|3
|0.5
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|3
|2.8
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|38
|2
|0.1
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|36
|2
|0.1
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|34
|2
|0.1
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|28
|2
|0.1
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|26
|2
|0.2
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|24
|2
|0.1
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|21
|2
|0.2
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|18
|2
|0.2
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|15
|2
|0.2
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|2
|0.7
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|14
|2
|0.2
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|0.4
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|13
|2
|0.2
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|13
|2
|0.2
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|13
|2
|0.7
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|12
|2
|2
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|12
|2
|0.4
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|12
|2
|0.5
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|2
|0.8
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|11
|2
|0.9
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|2
|1
|Josh King
|Fulham
|8
|2
|1.4
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|8
|2
|0.5
|Solly March
|Brighton
|8
|2
|1.1
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|2
|1.2
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|6
|2
|1.7
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|2
|0.5
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|5
|2
|1.9
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|2
|0.5
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|2
|3.8
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|2
|2.1
|Rodri
|Man City
|3
|2
|2.5
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|2
|1.8
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|3
|2
|13.8
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|2
|1
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|2
|6.9
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|2
|3.9
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|2
|2
|1.1
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|2
|2
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|18
|1
|0.3
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|18
|1
|0.3
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|16
|1
|0.1
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|14
|1
|0.7
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|14
|1
|0.1
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|14
|1
|0.3
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|13
|1
|0.2
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|1
|0.1
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0.1
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|1
|0.6
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|10
|1
|2.5
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|10
|1
|0.4
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|10
|1
|0.3
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.1
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.5
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|7
|1
|0.3
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|7
|1
|0.6
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|1
|0.2
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|0.2
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|1
|0.2
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|1
|0.7
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|5
|1
|0.4
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|5
|1
|1.4
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|4
|1
|0.3
|James Milner
|Brighton
|4
|1
|0.5
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|4
|1
|4.1
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|0.5
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|4
|1
|2.1
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.8
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.6
|Jay Robinson
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.7
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|3
|1
|6.4
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.5
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.4
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.3
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|1
|0.9
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|26
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|26
|0
|0
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|23
|0
|0
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|14
|0
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|0
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|10
|0
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|10
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|8
|0
|0
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|8
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|0
|0
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|0
|0
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|6
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|4
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|4
|0
|0
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|4
|0
|0
|Jake Evans
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|3
|0
|0
|Gustavo Nunes
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Joel Ward
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Joachim Kayi-Sanda
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
It's therefore surprising that Guimares is available at 10/111.91 for a repeat in this contest, one which sees Newcastle - the third most-fouled team in the league - face the one in the top five for fouls committed.
A look at the referee also makes good reading for fans of this bet.
Craig Pawson is one of the better Premier League officials for penalising fouls this season - his average of 24.67 per game is well above the league figure of 22.88.
Leg 2: Fabian Schar to be shown a card
I'll personally back that as a single but with this being a Bet Builder column, I'm going to add Fabian Schar to be carded to create a tastily priced double.
The Swiss centre-back has been back to his old ways of late.
Schar has been a godsend for card punters over the years and while he's managed to rein himself in a little as time has gone by, the fact is he's been carded in five of his last eight games in all competitions and six in 11 in total this season.
7/24.50 is available about him making into Pawson's notebook on Monday night when he'll have a physical battle with Michail Antonio to deal with, not to mention the oft-fouled Crycensio Summerville cutting in off West Ham's left flank.
Pawson is slightly below the league average for cards this season, although his figure of 4.67 per game is still high by long-term standards.
Interestingly, he's carded Schar in the two matches their paths have crossed already this season too.
More Newcastle v West Ham: Read Mike Norman's in-depth preview!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 132pts
Returned: 157.93pts
P/L: +25.93pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Andorra v England Tips: Back 7/4 Bet Builder in routine win for visitors
-
Football Betting Tips
World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back Schick & Sorloth to strike in 5/2 and 9/5 shots on Friday
-
Football Betting Tips
Scotland v Iceland Tips: Fresh start for both but old habits persist
-
Football Betting Tips
FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Wales v Liechtenstein: Spurs star can lead the way