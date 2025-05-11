Sunday Football Tips: Back another McTominay masterclass in 8/1 Napoli Bet Builder
Scott McTominay makes another appearance in Paul Higham's Bet Builder column, with the Napoli Man featuring heavily in an 8/19.00 player props bet for the game against Genoa...
-
In-form McTominay to get his shots away
-
Former United man likely to draw fouls
-
Frendrup fouls complete 8/19.00 Bet Builder
Football...Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode
Napoli v Genoa
Sunday 11 May, 19:45 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports 1
Three points ahead with three games left to play, Napoli are closing in on the Scudetto as they host Genoa - who look perfect opposition mired in mid-table having lost three in a row.
Antonio Conte's side are 2/71.29 for the win and really should get the job done without too much trouble - and like a lot of Napoli games there's one man I'm interested in backing.
And that's former Man Utd man Scott McTominay, who has been one of the signings of the season and will hopefully have another big say along the way towards becoming a Serie A title winner.
Leg 1: Scott McTominay 2+ shots on target
Super Scott McTominay has laded a couple of big bets for us in the column this season, so here we go again as we started with McTominay to have 2+ shots on target at 8/52.60.
He scored five in three games before drawing a blank against Lecce last week - ending a run of 10 straight games with at least one shot on target with six of those being multiple shot games.
So against a mid-table side with nothing to play for he should get plenty of chances again.
Leg 2: Scott McTominay fouled 2+ times
McTominay shows up in a few player props categories but fouls against him could well be the best, with at least two in his last four matches.
The stat line reads 2-3-4-3 so you can see McTominay draws multiple fouls on a prolific basis, so he's worth backing in this one as well.
McTominay is 8/131.61 to be fouled twice or more again.
Leg 3: Morten Frendrup 2+ fouls
Let's get a Genoa leg in here, with Morten Frendrup looking the best bet to give away 1+ fouls at 5/42.25.
The Dane is second on the team in fouls conceded and has given one away in eight straight games - with impressively six of those being at least two fouls committed.
Frendrup gave away two fouls in the reverse fixture against Napoli, as one of 18 games this season with at least a couple of fouls in.
The hosts will be right up for this one and even though Genoa have nothing to play for, the atmosphere and intensity of the game should see the visitors meeting fire with fire.
Now read our Barcelona v Real Madrid El Clasico betting preview & tips
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Wolves v Man City: New-look Citizens can claim opening game win at 7/5
-
Football Betting Tips
Aston Villa v Newcastle: Win with fast-starting Watkins & back a 14/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Predictions: Betting tips for every single weekend fixture
-
Football Betting Tips
Kevin Hatchard's European Tipsheet: Goals fancied in Germany and France and Yamal to star for Barca
-
Football Betting Tips
EFL League One & League Two Tips: Crewe look the best bet this weekend against Crawley