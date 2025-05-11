Sunday Football Tips: Back another McTominay masterclass in 8/1 Napoli Bet Builder

In-form McTominay to get his shots away

Napoli v Genoa

Sunday 11 May, 19:45 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 1

Three points ahead with three games left to play, Napoli are closing in on the Scudetto as they host Genoa - who look perfect opposition mired in mid-table having lost three in a row.

Antonio Conte's side are 2/71.29 for the win and really should get the job done without too much trouble - and like a lot of Napoli games there's one man I'm interested in backing.

And that's former Man Utd man Scott McTominay, who has been one of the signings of the season and will hopefully have another big say along the way towards becoming a Serie A title winner.

Leg 1: Scott McTominay 2+ shots on target

Super Scott McTominay has laded a couple of big bets for us in the column this season, so here we go again as we started with McTominay to have 2+ shots on target at 8/52.60.

He scored five in three games before drawing a blank against Lecce last week - ending a run of 10 straight games with at least one shot on target with six of those being multiple shot games.

So against a mid-table side with nothing to play for he should get plenty of chances again.

Leg 2: Scott McTominay fouled 2+ times

McTominay shows up in a few player props categories but fouls against him could well be the best, with at least two in his last four matches.

The stat line reads 2-3-4-3 so you can see McTominay draws multiple fouls on a prolific basis, so he's worth backing in this one as well.

McTominay is 8/131.61 to be fouled twice or more again.

Leg 3: Morten Frendrup 2+ fouls

Let's get a Genoa leg in here, with Morten Frendrup looking the best bet to give away 1+ fouls at 5/42.25.

The Dane is second on the team in fouls conceded and has given one away in eight straight games - with impressively six of those being at least two fouls committed.

Frendrup gave away two fouls in the reverse fixture against Napoli, as one of 18 games this season with at least a couple of fouls in.

The hosts will be right up for this one and even though Genoa have nothing to play for, the atmosphere and intensity of the game should see the visitors meeting fire with fire.