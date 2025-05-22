Friday Football Tips: Stick with Scott's shots in 5/1 Napoli Bet Builder

Napoli know a win over Cagliari would secure Serie A title

Back 5/1 6.00 Bet Builder treble in Naples

Kevin Hatchard previews both Friday night;s Serie A title games

Napoli v Cagliari

Friday 23 May, 19:45

Live on TNT Sports

Right then, the Serie A title race comes to a thrilling conclusion on Friday night with second-placed Inter away at Como and leaders Napoli just a point ahead as they host Cagliari.

Both sides have stumbled just before the finish line - Inter drawing last time out while Napoli have drawn their last two, but I expect Antonio Conte's side to finish the job off at a bouncing Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

But just how and who gets it done is the big question for our Friday Bet Builder pick...

Leg 1: Scott McTominay 2+ shots on target

It's got to be our old friend Scott McTominay to make a big impact here, so we'll back him at 1/12.00 for 2+ shots on target, a state he's very much used to landing.

The Scotsman has landed it in six of his last nine, and at home he's had multiple shots on target in his last four outings in fron of the Napoli fans, and in five of six games in Naples.

So after being heavily involved in getting Napoli this far, we'll back the former Man Utd fan to help get them over the line.

Leg 2: Giacomo Raspadori 1+ shot on target

Raspadori has become more of a pivotal figure for Napoli in recent weeks, scoring twice in the last three games, and he could again be a big player for the hosts as they chase that Scudetto.

He's hit the target in six of his last eight starts - and in his last two home starts alone he's tallied seven shots on target, so his ceiling is much higher than this.

BUt just here for us we'll play it a bit cautiously and back him for just 1+ shot on target.

Leg 3: Roberto Piccoli 1+ shot on target

Cagliari have nothing to play for after securing their Serie A survival so I'm not expcting too much from them, but they'll have a certain freedom and if it's close there will be nerves in Naples no doubt.

And at some stage, whether Napoli are home and hosed, or whether they're trying to see out time, they'll fall back and Cagliari should at least get some efforts in on goal.

Robert Piccoli is the man for that, as he's scored in three of his last five and hit the target at least once in six straight games.

Piccoli hit the target in the reverse fixture with Napoli too, so 7/52.40 on him for just 1+ shot on target here really appeals.