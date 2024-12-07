Bet of the Day

Saturday Football Tips: Back Sabitzer's stats in 7-2 Dortmund Bet Builder

Marcel Sabizter of Borussia Dortmund looks on during a game
Back Marcel Sabitzer to make his mark for Dortmund in a Bet Builder treble against Gladbach

Paul Higham has a 7/24.50 Bet Builder treble in play for Saturday evening's Bundesliga battle between Borussias Dortmund and Monchengladbach - led by Marcel Sabitzer.

Fooball... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Monchengladbach vs Dortmund
Saturday 7 December 17:30 kick-off
Live on Sky Sports Football

Dortmund have got a real home and away split going on this season which means they're uneasy 11/102.11 favourites heading to Monchengladbach - who are just three points behind them in the Bundesliga table.

The stark contrast in Dortmund's home and away form is remarkable. Nobody's got a better record at home in the league, with only one team having a worse away record than Dortmund's one point from five games.

So that should give the 12/53.40 hosts plenty of confidence despite their poor head-to-head record, and especially since they've just reeled off four straight home wins.

With all that doubt I'm glad we don't have to pick a match prediction here and just focus on the best player props for Saturday's Bet Builder.

Leg 1: Marcel Sabitzer 1+ shot on target

We'll start with the Austrian who doesn't have a ton of shots on target this season but does have one his last two Bundesliga games.

And we'll back Sabitzer for another shot on target here at 5/61.84 - which will look an even better price if he plays in the more advanced role he did against Bayern last time out.

Even if slightly deeper though, Gladbach have allowed a decent amount of shots on target from central midfield players recently - with 11 in the last four games coming from attacking midfielders or central midfielders.

Leg 2: Marcel Sabitzer 1+ foul

We'll stick with Sabitzer for a foul as well as conditions could be right here, playing away from home in what should be a tough game will result in a few tackles flying in.

He's given away three fouls in his last two games so let's back Sabitzer for 1+ foul at 4/91.44.

Gladbach can help us out here too as defensive midfielder Rocco Reitz is the most fouled member of their squad and he'll be up against Sabitzer quite a bit should both play as expected.

Leg 3: Jamie Gittens 1+ shot on target

The young Englishman has been bang in form of late with goals in his last three consecutive games for Dortmund, but although that run may well continue we'll settle for just a shot on target here.

Gittens has the joint-most Bundesliga shots on target in the Dortmund squad and has had at least one in six of the last nine.

So to finish off our treble we have to ride the hot hand and back Gittens for 1+ shot on target at 8/131.61.

Recommended Bet

Back Sabitzer & Gittens 1+ shot on target & Sabitzer 1+ foul @

SBK7/2

Now read all of our betting previews & tips for Saturday's football

Recommended bets

COLUMN P/L For 24/25

Staked: 145pts
Returned: 166.93pts
P/L: +21.93pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

UEFA Europa League

Betis v Nottingham Forest: Ange can enjoy Forest's big night

  • Kevin Hatchard
Kevin Hatchard's best bets for Betis v Nottingham Forest
UEFA Europa League

Wednesday's Europa League Tips: Back Betis to beat Forest & Bhoys to bag 12/5 Belgrade draw

  • Paul Higham
Europa League tips - get the best bets for Wednesday's games
EFL Cup

EFL Cup Tipsheet: Predictions and best bets for Wednesday night's fixtures

  • Jack Critchley
EFL Cup predictions and tips for Wednesday night

Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues

Nice vs Roma
View predictions

Freiburg vs Basel
View predictions

Dinamo Zagreb vs Fenerbahçe
View predictions

Malmö vs Ludogorets
View predictions

Braga vs Feyenoord
View predictions

Betis vs Nottm Forest
View predictions

Crvena zvezda vs Celtic
View predictions

Atlético vs Rayo
View predictions

Real Sociedad vs Mallorca
View predictions

Atlético MG vs Bolívar
View predictions

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Tips & Predictions

    Wednesday's Europa League Tips: Back Betis to beat Forest & Bhoys to bag 12/5 Belgrade draw

  2. Football Tips & Predictions

    EFL Cup Tipsheet: Predictions and best bets for Wednesday night's fixtures

  3. Football Tips & Predictions

    Lewis Jones' Notebook: Premier League's Under 2.5 goals trend won't last

  4. Football Tips & Predictions

    Liverpool v Southampton: Back teen titan to sparkle in home romp

  5. Football Tips & Predictions

    Premier League Odds: Liverpool go odds-on for title after Gunners drop points

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Arsenal v Manchester City Preview

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Merseyside Derby Preview

  • Joe Dyer