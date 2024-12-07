Saturday Football Tips: Back Sabitzer's stats in 7-2 Dortmund Bet Builder

Dortmund aiming to improve horrible away form

Sabizter has good recent stats for shots & fouls

Back 7/2 4.50 Bet Builder including young star Gittens

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Fooball... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Monchengladbach vs Dortmund

Saturday 7 December 17:30 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports Football

Dortmund have got a real home and away split going on this season which means they're uneasy 11/102.11 favourites heading to Monchengladbach - who are just three points behind them in the Bundesliga table.

The stark contrast in Dortmund's home and away form is remarkable. Nobody's got a better record at home in the league, with only one team having a worse away record than Dortmund's one point from five games.

So that should give the 12/53.40 hosts plenty of confidence despite their poor head-to-head record, and especially since they've just reeled off four straight home wins.

With all that doubt I'm glad we don't have to pick a match prediction here and just focus on the best player props for Saturday's Bet Builder.

We'll start with the Austrian who doesn't have a ton of shots on target this season but does have one his last two Bundesliga games.

And we'll back Sabitzer for another shot on target here at 5/61.84 - which will look an even better price if he plays in the more advanced role he did against Bayern last time out.

Even if slightly deeper though, Gladbach have allowed a decent amount of shots on target from central midfield players recently - with 11 in the last four games coming from attacking midfielders or central midfielders.

We'll stick with Sabitzer for a foul as well as conditions could be right here, playing away from home in what should be a tough game will result in a few tackles flying in.

He's given away three fouls in his last two games so let's back Sabitzer for 1+ foul at 4/91.44.

Gladbach can help us out here too as defensive midfielder Rocco Reitz is the most fouled member of their squad and he'll be up against Sabitzer quite a bit should both play as expected.

The young Englishman has been bang in form of late with goals in his last three consecutive games for Dortmund, but although that run may well continue we'll settle for just a shot on target here.

Gittens has the joint-most Bundesliga shots on target in the Dortmund squad and has had at least one in six of the last nine.

So to finish off our treble we have to ride the hot hand and back Gittens for 1+ shot on target at 8/131.61.