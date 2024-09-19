Monaco v Barcelona: Back 12/1 Bet Builder in mouthwatering UCL clash

Open game can produce fouls and cards

Barca defender looks big at 9/5 2.80 for 1+ shot

Back Bet Builder four-fold at 12/1 13.00

Monaco v Barcelona

Thursday 19 September, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 2

This could well be the game to watch on Thursday night in the Champions League.

It features two sides who have made unbeaten starts to their domestic campaigns, while each is also blessed with plenty of exciting, youthful talent.

The likes of Lamine Yamal and Pedri have already attracted plenty of European-wide attention but soon some of Monaco's young guns may well be being talked about well beyond the principality.

At Wednesday's press conference, it was no surprise to hear comparisons being made with the 2016/17 Monaco team which reached the semi-finals of this competition, one which launched the career of Kylian Mbappe and pushed the likes of Bernardo Silva and Fabinho towards stardom.

Eight years on and Eliesse Ben Seghir and Maghnes Akliouche are two wide men making waves and they will form a strong attack which also features Swiss centre forward Breel Embolo.

It's a line-up which should cause the visitors problems. And don't expect to see Monaco retreat; they will have a go here with their manager Adi Hutter saying on Wednesday: "I want to see my team be brave".

With Barcelona also being attack-minded, I can see this game becoming stretched pretty early with plenty of opportunities for fast breaks.

That could lead to fouls, cards and set-pieces, so here's my plan of attack on the betting front.

First, let's focus on that man Ben Seghir.

He's already the most-fouled player in Ligue 1 this season, having drawn 14 fouls in his opening four games.

The Moroccan is odds-on to be fouled 3+ times here but the value lies in backing his direct opponent, Jules Kounde, for 1+ foul.

This looks likely to be an awkward night for the Barca right-back and he makes the cut.

Staying in the fouls market, it's not hard to see Aleksandr Golovin dragging someone back as they look to break.

Monaco's attacking midfielder has committed a foul in 10 of his last 13 club starts and should be added for another here.

Leg three comes from the shots market where Barca's Pau Cubarsi looks a big price for any shot at 9/52.80.

The centre-back has been a target on set-plays this season, with the teenager having had a shot in four of his five games so far.

Barca lead La Liga for corners won and it's a price I can't ignore - clearly it has single potential too.

Finally, there's a stat surrounding referee Allard Lindhout that I like the look of too.

While not known as a particularly strict official in the Netherlands, Lindhout's card tallies rise significantly in UEFA club competitions and he's been remarkably consistent in producing them.

His 13 such matches have all seen at least four cards, while 11 of them have landed the over 4.5 cards bet.

Overall, the make-ups have been: 6-5-4-5-5-5-5-5-4-6-9-8-5.

No side received more cards in last season's Champions League than Barca, who collected 30 in their 10 matches.

Given the man with the whistle and the way I see the game panning out, over 4.5 cards also makes the Bet Builder, one which pays out at 12/113.00.