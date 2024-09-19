Atalanta v Arsenal Tips: Back Saliba in 26/1 Bet Builder

Atalanta have had a mixed start to the campaign

Arsenal have conceded just a single goal so far this season

The Gunners are always a threat from set-pieces

Atalanta v Arsenal

Thursday 19 September, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1 & Discovery+



Atalanta have claimed big scalps

Arsenal be warned. Atalanta impressed to finish fourth in last season's Serie A but they did their best work in Europe.

A shock 3-0 win against Liverpool at Anfield wrecked Jurgen Klopp's hopes of a triumphant Europa League farewell, the 1-0 victory for the Reds in the return leg a case of the Italians doing what they had to do.

But in the final they took even more plaudits, becoming the only team last season to beat seemingly invincible Bayer Leverkusen. It wasn't just a narrow success either, Atalanta putting away Xabi Alonso's Bundesliga champions away 3-0.

That may have all happened in Europe's second tier but, in reality, Liverpool and Leverkusen were playing at the level of proper high-calibre Champions League opponents last season.

Arsenal's huge week boosted by derby win

After a little wobble at home to Brighton (1-1), Arsenal are back in the place where they finished last season: second to Manchester City.

The Gunners, despite injury and suspension to key players, made it three wins out of four in the Premier League thanks to a 1-0 win at north London derby rivals Tottenham at the weekend. A perfect tonic for their latest Champions League bid.

It's about time Arsenal made a proper dent in this tournament and they have something to build on having made the quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years last season. The Gunners won four out of six in the group stage, edged past Sporting on penalties in the last 16 before running into a Bayern Munich side with more know-how in the last eight.

This is certainly some week for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, with this game squeezed between Spurs and Manchester City this Sunday. The Spanish boss will have to manage his squad wisely.

Gunners a shade of odds-on

Despite Atalanta's European heroics last season, the Gunners are clearly fancied to kick off their campaign with a win. The market shows Arsenal 3/14.00, The Draw 14/53.80 and Atalanta 20/231.87.

Atalanta have a newly-renovated stadium in Bergamo to help fuel a fierce atmosphere but punters have a decision to make. Is last year's form the best guide or is it smarter to zoom out a little and take in history more?

Why? On 2023/24 form, Atalanta must be a big threat given that the wily Gian Piero Gasperini remains in charge. But prior to that, the Nerazzurri have a patchy record at this highest level with just a single win from the last seven Champions League home games.

So far this season, they've looked like a team with a slight hangover. Atalanta lost the Super Cup 2-0 to Real Madrid and then were defeated in back-to-back away games at Torino (1-2) and Inter (0-4).

But in among those early-season results there's a 4-0 win at Lecce while, back in their home stadium at last after having to start with three straight road games in Serie A, they twice came from behind to beat Fiorentina at the weekend.

Visitors can take victory

That 3-2 win plus the stat that Atalanta home Champions League games actually average over 3.5 goals suggest a night of entertainment. But that could be trap.

Gasperini is very wary of Arsenal's athletic threat and gave this honest assessment. "We have never played against them and I think they will be a big test for us because of their intensity, quality and pace.

"We're not used to teams with those characteristics, this could be a problem for us."

The Gunners have conceded just once in four top-flight games this season so there's definite scope to think that they repeat something similar to the Spurs game, do a job and nick the win.

Declan Rice is available after his domestic suspension and that adds a further lay of solidity. Doubts over Bukayo Saka and the fact that this is the first game of a long campaign, meaning there's no need to go hell for leather, also go against the idea of a basketball match.

It's tempting to play 1-0 or 2-0 or even Arsenal and Under 2.5 goals at 3/14.00. But I don't mind having 2-1 onside as insurance so the bet here is Arsenal and Under 3.5 at 7/42.75 which also gives us a 3-0 away win of course.

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal to Win and Under 3.5 Goals SBK 7/4

Saliba worth a look on Bet Builders

Gabriel reminded us of Arsenal's threat from set-pieces by heading in the winner at Spurs and is worth considering again here for an anytime goal at 17/29.50.

But at a much bigger 12/113.00 I'll try his centre-back partner William Saliba.

If Gabriel's goal has made him one to watch even closer whenever the visitors win a corner or free-kick in an advanced position, Saliba could benefit.

On the Bet Builders, it's certainly tempting to clear the 50/151.00 barrier by backing Saliba to score anytime and Under 2.5 Goals. The Under 3.5 version of that bet is the one we'll go for though and that's still a hefty 26/127.00.

Those who watched that Europa League final will recall Ademola Lookman firing home a hat-trick. The former Everton attacker also netted at the weekend and is worth a look at 3/14.00 for an anytime goal.

Recommended Bet Back William Saliba to Score and Under 3.5 Goals SBK 26/1

