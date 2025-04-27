Bet of the Day

Sunday Football Tips: Back Hojbjerg to help land 6/1 treble in Marseille v Brest

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in action for Marseille
Back Marseille's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in 6-1 Bet Builder against Brest

Paul Higham has picked out a 6/17.00 Bet Builder for Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Marseille and Brest, with a former Spurs midfielder heavily invovled...

  • Marseille chasing second but defensively poor

  • Brest scoring a lot of goals of late so pose attacking threat

  • Back 6/17.00 Bet Builder treble on mix of shots

Marseille v Brest
Sunday 27 April 15:15
Live on Ligue 1 Pass

Despite their inconsistency, Marseille are hunting down second place in Ligue one behind PSG as they host a Brest side just out of contention for Europe after their amazing Champions League campaign took its toll.

L'OM have only kept five clean sheets all season so Brest should have a chance, and we should get goals as there's been three or more in Marseille's last five games and Brest's last four.

But who'll be doing the attacking? We've got three names to back for Sunday's Bet Builder...

Leg 1: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 2+ shots

The Danish midfielder wa sknown for his combative style at Tottenham, but he also loves a shot now playing in Ligue 1 - as he's had 42 of them this season.

Hojbjerg has taken a shot at goal in 11 of his last 13 appearances, with eight of those games being multiple shot games,and against a Brest side not the best defensively then he should have opportunities again.

This bet has landed in three of his last four home games. 

Leg 2: Abdallah Sima 1+ shot on target

Sima is 8/111.73 to hit the target once in Marseille, and goes into the game in decent form with a shot on target in his last four games in a row.

He's scored in three of those games as well so it's tempting to back him to find the net again, but instead we'll play if safer.

Leg 3: Mahdi Camara 1+ shot on target


Camara has also hit the target in four straight games, but is even more prolific as the last three of those games has seen him have two shots on target in them.

He's 13/27.50 for 2+ shots on target again which is tempting, and could be a decent single, but for our Bet Builder we'll just back Camara at still a healthy 11/82.38 for 1+ shot on target.

Camara scored against Marseille in the reverse fixture.

Recommended Bet

Back Hojbjerg 2+ shots, Camara & Sima 1+ shot on target

SBK6/1

