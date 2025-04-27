Sunday Football Tips: Back Hojbjerg to help land 6/1 treble in Marseille v Brest

Marseille chasing second but defensively poor

Brest scoring a lot of goals of late so pose attacking threat

Back 6/1 7.00 Bet Builder treble on mix of shots

Marseille v Brest

Sunday 27 April 15:15

Despite their inconsistency, Marseille are hunting down second place in Ligue one behind PSG as they host a Brest side just out of contention for Europe after their amazing Champions League campaign took its toll.

L'OM have only kept five clean sheets all season so Brest should have a chance, and we should get goals as there's been three or more in Marseille's last five games and Brest's last four.

But who'll be doing the attacking? We've got three names to back for Sunday's Bet Builder...

The Danish midfielder wa sknown for his combative style at Tottenham, but he also loves a shot now playing in Ligue 1 - as he's had 42 of them this season.

Hojbjerg has taken a shot at goal in 11 of his last 13 appearances, with eight of those games being multiple shot games,and against a Brest side not the best defensively then he should have opportunities again.

This bet has landed in three of his last four home games.

Sima is 8/111.73 to hit the target once in Marseille, and goes into the game in decent form with a shot on target in his last four games in a row.

He's scored in three of those games as well so it's tempting to back him to find the net again, but instead we'll play if safer.





Camara has also hit the target in four straight games, but is even more prolific as the last three of those games has seen him have two shots on target in them.

He's 13/27.50 for 2+ shots on target again which is tempting, and could be a decent single, but for our Bet Builder we'll just back Camara at still a healthy 11/82.38 for 1+ shot on target.

Camara scored against Marseille in the reverse fixture.