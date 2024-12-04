Bet of the Day

Wednesday Football Tips: Side with Forest's Yates in 7/2 fouls Bet Builder at Man City

Ryan Yates of Nottingham Forest in action during a game - back him for fouls against Man City
Back Ryan Yates in a 7/2 fouls treble for Man City v Nottingham Forest

Paul Higham has picked out Ryan Yates as the man to side with in a 7/24.50 Bet Builder focused on fouls in Nottingham Forest's trip to the Etihad to face struggling Man City on Wednesday.

  • Yates tops Forest squad in both fouls stats

  • City's Doku fouled twice at Anfield in 30 minute cameo

  • Back a 7/24.50 fouls treble with Bet Builder

Man City vs Nottingham Forest
Wednesday 4 December, 19:30 kick-off
Live on Amazon Prime

It couldn't get any worse for Man City, could it? Well they're back at home on Wednesday but they do face Nottingham Forest - the only team to beat Liverpool this season, and at Anfield as well.

So Pep Guardiola needs to be careful here despite being 1/31.33 to end their four-game Premier League losing streak against a side they've beaten the last four home fixtures by a 12-0 aggregate.

Surely City can get back on track here, but Forest have shown they can be tricky opponents - aside from the result though let's put together the best value player stats for Wednesday's Bet Builder, which revolve around one man in particular..

Leg 1: Ryan Yates 2+ fouls

Forest will be up against it, even with City's struggles the visitors are not about to rock up to the Etihad and dominate the ball or go and attack, so they'll have to do plenty of defending - and that means plenty of tackles.

And that ultimately means fouls, with Ryan Yates leading the way at 4/71.57 for 2+ fouls.

Yates has given away multiple fouls five times this season, including in three of the last four, and this will be the toughest of the lot.

Leg 2: Ryan Yates fouled 2+ times

Yes, it's the Ryan Yates show! For all the fouls Yates has given away, he's actually been on the receiving end more often - being fouled 28 times this season.

Yates is the most fouled player in either squad, so we'll add him in to do the double double and also be fouled 2+ times by Man City players at 4/61.67.

He's been fouled at least twice in 10 games this season, including in seven of his last eight, so has some super form in this market to bring into the game - and if Forest frustrate City for any period then he'll be in there mixing it and winning fouls as much as anyone.

Leg 3: Jeremy Doku fouled 2+ times

One of the only minor bright sparks from Anfield was the return of Jeremy Doku, who was fouled twice in just half an hour when coming off the bench.

He's 4/51.80 to be fouled 2+ times here and if he starts as expected then that should be no problem with the way he plays.

City should dominate the ball and Doku will be given plenty of it, so this could be the best bet of the lot.

Recommended Bet

Back Yates 2+ fouls, Yates & Doku fouled 2+ times

SBK7/2

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

