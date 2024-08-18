Sunday Football Tips: Back Mbappe & Bellingham in 3/1 opening day double

Mallorca v Real Madrid

Sunday 18 August, 20:30 kick-off

Live on ITV 4

Spanish and European champions Real Madrid begin the defence of their domestic title with a trip to Mallorca on the opening weekend of La Liga.

Real are playing fantasy football this summer, claiming European glory yet again and then only going and adding Kylian Mbappe to their roster of mega stars - and expect him to star in this game after marking his debut in the Super Cup with a goal.

Also expect Jude Bellingham to pick up where he left off from midweek, although we're not backing him to have an impact as you might expect...

Jude Bellingham had 19 goals and six assists in an astonishing debut season in La Liga last season, and there's nothing to suggest he can't replicate that this term.

He's a marked man now though, and one of the stats that far outweighed his goal contirbutions was how many times he was fouled.

Bellingham was fouled 72 times in La Liga last season, 115 times overall, and was fouled 3+ times in 19 games during the campaign - 11 of those away from home.

So backing Bellingham to be fouled 3+ times at 1/12.00 will form half of Sunday's Bet Builder double.

We've just got to back Kylian Mbappe in some way, but we're not going for goal involvements but rather we'll back Mbappe for 2+ shots on target here at 1/12.00.

The Frenchman has 28 games with 2+ shots on target last season, including seven in the Champions League which is obviously a big step up from Ligue 1 - where he managed it 14 times.

La Liga is also a step up but Mbappe looks like he'll have few problems and although he's well fancied to score - just in case we'll back the shots option.